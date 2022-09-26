Te Radar brings Antarctica show to Christchurch for ice festival

Te Radar at Scott Base in Antarctica during a trip to the continent in 2011.

King Penguins may look cute on television, but Te Radar learnt that getting up close to 250,000 of them comes with some hazards.

“The smell is phenomenal,’’ he said.

“There is a real burning of the nostrils.”

The comedian, television globetrotter and amateur historian visited a large King Penguin colony in New Zealand’s subantarctic islands during a trip to Antarctica in 2011.

The unique experience of his month-long ocean voyage to the ice is captured in his one-man stage show Te Radar’s Antarcticana, which he will perform in Christchurch this week.

He said the show was a mixture of his own experiences and those of the many adventurers who have explored the icy continent since the 19th century.

“That part of the world is not for the faint of heart.

“The show is a celebration of some really great and quite bonkers stories of early explorers, in what was the equivalent of the moon landings.”

“It begs the question, why would those guys – and I say guys because most of the early explorers were male – go there and keep going back? And how did they not die?”

Supplied Te Radar’s show Antarcticana talks about his own experience and many explorers who have travelled to the ice.

He said the ocean voyage to Antarctica was “one of the best trips ever”.

“You watch the sea change and everybody gets excited about the first iceberg you encounter, but after 10 nobody cares.

“You get a sense of just how far away it really is. Those guys were so isolated in the early days of exploration.”

Te Radar will perform his show at the Lyttelton Arts Factory on September 29 and 30, then at The Piano in central Christchurch on October 1.

The shows are part of the Days of Ice festival, which celebrates Christchurch’s connection with Antarctica and begins on September 29.

Warren and Mahoney/Supplied An artist's impression of the new Lyttelton Museum, to be built on London St.

The three performances will raise money for the rebuild of Te Ūaka The Lyttelton Museum, which was demolished after the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

Museum treasurer Helen Cobb said they needed to raise about $11 million for the new building and would launch an official fundraising campaign once they had resource consent.

She was pleased Te Radar was helping to raise money for the new museum.

“It is fantastic,’’ she said.

“It will be a really fun night. He is very entertaining.”