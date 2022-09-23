Geese, ducks (and midges) return to Christchurch poo ponds

Damaged by a fire in November 2021, the Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bromley produced a stench plaguing nearby residents. Video published in July 2022.

Improvements to water quality at Christchurch’s oxidation ponds, thanks to a new sludge treatment system at the fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant, has reduced odours and attracted birds back.

The city council said an ecologist survey last weekend recorded more than 1000 birds. More than half were the pest species Canada geese, the rest were mostly ducks. Almost 70 shag nests were recorded.

“Although these numbers are noticeably lower than the many thousands of waterfowl we normally expect see on the ponds, we're encouraged to see the birds returning,” council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said.

“We've also seen a return of the ‘krill of our wetlands’, the midges, but numbers are still very low compared to normal. We expect this valuable food source will gradually increase.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch City Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont at the fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant as material inside the trickling filters is removed.

Odours from the damaged plant had improved, she said.

“We’ve appreciated everyone’s patience as we worked to install a treatment system that temporarily replaces the work of the destroyed trickling filters.”

Beaumont said air quality monitoring showed odours were generally improving.

However, two of the six oxidation ponds were taking longer to recover and still had the potential to produce hydrogen sulphide.

“Warmer weather and increased sunlight hours will help all of the ponds improve faster, and the odours from ponds one and two will progressively reduce as their health improves,” she said.