Occupants flee as car catches fire following crash in central Christchurch

A driver and two passengers have fled the scene of a two-car crash in central Christchurch, even as one of the cars caught fire.

Police were called to a two-car crash on the corner of Madras and High Sts in the central city about 8pm Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

One of the cars caught fire after the crash and a traffic light was knocked down, the spokesperson said.

A driver and two passengers from one of the cars fled the scene.

“The car fire was put out by a bystander with a fire extinguisher,” they said.

A driver and two passengers fled the scene. It is unclear whether their car was the that caught fire.

“We will be undertaking enquiries with the registered owner of the car,” the police spokeswoman said on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, a spokesperson said there was no further update.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.