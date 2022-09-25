New pavilion for one of the country's largest and most prestigious cricket clubs

James Barringer (past president), Steve Wakefield (current president), Paul Knight and Brian Spear (both past presidents) mark the opening of the new Old Boys Collegians clubhouse.

More than a decade after its clubhouse was damaged by the earthquakes, a Christchurch cricket club has opened its new pavilion.

Old Collegians Cricket Club – known as OBC – is one of the country’s largest and most prestigious clubs with over 500 active playing members.

The Jim Wakefield Pavilion in Elmwood Park, Merivale, was built after the old changing rooms were demolished and replaced with temporary portable buildings.

A family fun day was held on Saturday to mark the opening. It included members of Canterbury Cricket Community Team and a number of T20 games.