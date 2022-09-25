Greyhounds swap the racetrack for the red carpet at events throughout the country

A large turnout of greyhounds and their owners met in Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Sunday.

They are the world’s fastest dogs but greyhounds across the country have slowed down for “full glam” red carpet-style walks.

Hundreds of retired racing greyhounds and their owners met to strut their stuff as part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk, to raise awareness of the breed.

From Invercargill to Whangarei, 24 walks took place across New Zealand on Sunday. In Christchurch, scores of dogs and their owners met in Hagley Park.

Greyhounds as Pets (GAP), the national adoption programme for ex-racing greyhounds has found homes for more than 3000 retired racing greyhounds, carefully matching each one with their new family.