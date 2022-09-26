Christchurch's Iranian community gathers in solidarity with protesters

Christchurch's Iranian community gathered in solidarity with protesters in at least 20 other cities this weekend.

Christchurch may only have a small Iranian community but it is committed to being a voice for human rights protesters in Iran, who have been silenced after internet access was cut.

On September 16, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in Tehran after she was arrested by Iran’s Guidance Patrol – known as “The Morality Police” – for allegedly wearing her mandatory hijab too loosely.

Since her death in custody, many Iranian women have started burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in protest.

The protests are said to have spread to more than 20 cities in Iran and have turned deadly, with Amnesty International reporting Iranian security forces opening fire on crowds.

READ MORE:

* CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour says Iran's president cancelled interview when she wouldn't cover head

* Iranian women braving bullets to condemn Mahsa Amini's death, dissident says

* Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, who fled Iranian regime, among protesters cutting hair



There have been mirror protests across the globe, including in Wellington, where Green MP Golriz Ghahraman joined protesters in cutting her hair – a Kurdish mourning custom.

There were two gatherings in Christchurch on Saturday and Sunday, with attendees gathering to light candles.

Reza Zarnekabi, who went to both events, said although Christchurch only had a small Iranian community, about 40 people attended each gathering.

Reza Zarnekabi/Supplied Christchurch's Iranian community held two gatherings at the weekend, to stand in solidarity with Iranian protesters.

He described Amini’s death as a “brutal act of [the] morality police”.

Iranians were protesting in most of the nation’s cities, he said, “requesting freedom for women and all people”.

“Iranians all around the world [have] supported the protesters and showed solidarity with them.”

The gathering’s message was “take my hand, be my voice”, Zarnekabi said

Reza Zarnekabi/Supplied The community wants all people and politicians around the world to help make the Iran Government take responsibility for women’s rights.

“It is important to stand in solidarity as the internet [is] totally shut down in Iran these days and we want to be their voice.”

Internet access was also restricted during the Bloody November protests in 2019, he said.

“We also would like to ask all people and politicians around the word to hear Iran people’s voice, and make [the] Iran Government responsible for human and women’s rights.”