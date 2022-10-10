New mayor wants Commonwealth Games fever to return to Christchurch

Queen Elizabeth II Stadium had a capacity of 35,000 for the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

New mayor Phil Mauger wants Christchurch to host the Commonwealth Games again, but how feasible is it? TINA LAW reports.

In the summer of 1974, Christchurch was a buzz with Commonwealth Games fever.

The royal family was in town and the city was sparkling in anticipation of showcasing itself to the Commonwealth.

The new QEII stadium was ready to host athletics with a 35,000-seat capacity. The QEII complex also hosted the swimming and diving, while Cowles Stadium took on the badminton, and the Woolston Working Men’s Club hosted the bowls’ tournament.

Track cycling was at Denton Park, the Town Hall hosted weightlifting and wrestling. Road cyclists raced around Cashmere, Beckenham and Huntsbury, and the shooting was split between West Melton, Yaldhurst and McLeans Island.

The 1276 athletes from 38 countries stayed at the University of Canterbury.

Fast-forward almost 50 years and the games have grown and evolved somewhat.

In 1974 there were 121 medal events.

At the games in Birmingham earlier this year, more than 5000 athletes from 72 countries took part in 283 events.

Despite this, Mauger still thinks it is doable given the new facilities built in Christchurch post-quakes.

But what new facilities could be used?

The city will have the aquatics covered. When Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre opens next year, it will be the largest venue of its kind in New Zealand with a 50m Olympic-sized pool and international-standard diving pool.

The Town Hall could host the weightlifting and wrestling again, Mauger reckons. Denton Park is unlikely to host the cycling, but Invercargill could, Mauger says. Birmingham sent its cyclists to London to compete.

The indoor arena at Addington could host something as could Te Pae convention centre.

But there is one glaring omission and this is an important one – a stadium capable of hosting athletics.

QEII was demolished after being damaged beyond repair in the 2011 earthquakes.

A world-class athletics track has been built at Ngā Puni Wai in Wigram, but it has seats for just 300 people.

A new 30,000-seat, $683 million stadium, Te Kaha, is being built in central Christchurch, but its floor space is not big enough to accommodate even a temporary international-standard athletics track.

A temporary track was installed inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the 2006 games, but the MCG has 100,000 seats, although the capacity dropped to 80,000 to make room for the track.

Te Kaha Project Delivery Ltd chairperson Barry Bragg says if Christchurch was to host the games, athletics would need to be held at Hagley Oval or Ngā Puna Wai, but Te Kaha could be used to host other sports and both the opening and closing ceremonies.

However, the oval and Ngā Puna Wai still lack the necessary seating capacity.

Birmingham’s main stadium had a previous capacity of 12,700 and was redeveloped to lift capacity to 18,000. Temporary stands were then added to seat 30,000 people for the games.

Bruce Ullrich, who was deputy chairperson of the 1974 games organising committee and chef de mission of three Commonwealth and Olympic Games teams, says building new facilities for the games should be avoided if possible.

But he still reckons Ngā Puna Wai could be adapted to take additional seats or maybe a temporary stadium could be built at Lancaster Park or Burnside Park, he says.

Ullrich says the Government would have to underwrite the games because the event would ruin the city’s finances.

“[The council] is already up to their neck in debt.”

Ullrich has been pushing for Christchurch to hold another games for years now.

He says the key to this happening is to get rid of the team sports and have them play in different Commonwealth cities across the world.

The athletes could stay in the student halls at Canterbury and Lincoln universities.

This might be a tight fit, considering Canterbury has beds for 2600 students and Lincoln about 600.

Ullrich points out that in 1974 athletes slept in bunk beds.

But drop the team sports and they might just fit, he says.

The games are expensive to host. Birmingham cost about $1.6 billion and the Gold Coast games cost about $1b in 2018.

Commonwealth Games Federation vice-president Kereyn​ Smith says given the cost, it would make more sense for New Zealand to host the games as a country.

Sports could be spread across the country, making the most of specialist facilities in individual cities.

Smith says taking the team sports out of the games is not where the games are at today.

Mauger, speaking before Saturday’s election victory, said he was open to the idea of a nationwide bid. It would give everyone a bite at the cherry and would not financially cripple any one city.

His rival for the mayoralty, David Meates, said it would make absolute sense for Christchurch to be part of a broader New Zealand-wide bid.

“We certainly do not and will not have all the facilities to run it purely in Christchurch.

“To run an event like that would be a significant and costly event for the city. We’d need to think really carefully whether that was a good thing.”

In July, Minister of Sport Grant Robertson said the Government was undertaking a preliminary analysis of the feasibility of hosting the Commonwealth Games at some point, but no decisions had been made.

The New Zealand Olympic Commission, which would have to submit a bid on behalf of the country, says while it would love to host another games in New Zealand, it has no immediate plans to submit a hosting bid.

“Hosting is a significant undertaking.”

It says the new games model allows for a national or regional games with a flexible sporting programme.

This would allow New Zealand to share the hosting benefits across the country and include sports that are popular with New Zealanders.

The hosting rights to the 2026 games have been taken by Victoria, Australia, and 2030 is up for grabs, but Hamilton in Canada is expected to make a bid. It will be 100 years since it held the inaugural games in 1930.

Mauger still hopes Christchurch will have a major role in any possible games bid.

“It will put Christchurch on the map, well it’s already on the map, but it’ll highlight it and tell people we’re definitely open for business.”

He was 16 years old in 1974 and recalls the excitement he felt watching the QEII complex being built across the road from his home. That excitement reached fever pitch when he attended the opening ceremony in a finished stadium.

“It was a fantastic feeling. The whole town got behind it.

“If you do not have a dream or a vision for something to happen, you’re going to go along doing the same stuff.”