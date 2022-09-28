Long-time Christchurch councillor breaks election rules by sharing photo of his official voting paper

Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown has broken election rules and been ordered to take down a social media post.

Keown, a third-term councillor who is seeking a fourth term, posted a photograph on Facebook of his official voting paper showing the mayoral candidate he had voted for in the local body election.

The photograph was accompanied by the comment: "I’ve voted to move Chch forward and become the best little city in the world! Please Like, Share and Comment if you want the same outcome (sic)."

Electoral officer Jo Daly said it was illegal for a candidate or any person to display their completed voting documents on social media.

She contacted Keown on Wednesday morning after receiving a complaint about the post. Daly advised Keown of the rules and she requested he remove the post.

Keown removed the voting paper photograph soon after and replaced it with an advertisement for his favoured mayoral candidate.

Keown, who has stood for council six times, said he had never heard of the rule before.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Voter turnout in Christchurch is tracking slightly down on the last election.

He said he put the post up on Sunday as a way to encourage more people to vote because voter turnout had been low so far.

As of 4.30pm on Tuesday, 11 days since voting opened, 10.9% of eligible voters had cast their votes. This is down slightly on the same time at the 2019 election and about five percentage points down on 2016.

Keown pointed out that only two people commented on the post, so it clearly did not influence anyone.

Under the Local Electoral Act anyone who publishes a document that indicates the name of a candidate someone should vote for can be fined up to $5000.

However, Daly would not be taking the issue any further.

“Candidates are reminded of the rules regarding activity of this nature.”

Daly said continual breaches would be considered under the act and if necessary reported to the police.

Two other candidates have also breached election rules.

STUFF Ten men and one woman think they have what it takes to become Christchurch's next mayor.

Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait and mayoral candidate Carl Bromley also received warnings after they published images online of completed ballot sheets.

Bromley, who is also standing as a council candidate for the Innes ward, posted a partial photo of a friend’s completed ballot paper on a Facebook page.

Voting in the local body election opened on September 16 and closes at midday on October 8.