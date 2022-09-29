Mayoral candidate vows to fix hospital parking issues - he just needs part of Hagley Park

Mayoral candidate Phil Mauger and city councillor Aaron Keown say they have a plan to resolve Christchurch Hospital’s parking situation.

A battle of the berm has broken out over mayoral candidate Phil Mauger’s plan to turn part of Hagley Park into a car park for Christchurch Hospital.

Rival candidate David Meates, who used to run the hospital, has described the plan as “desperate” while Hagley Park campaigners say they are worried the park will be “nibbled away” as they compare Mauger to cartoon character Bob the Builder.

Mauger and city councillor Aaron Keown, a former Canterbury District Health Board member, want to turn a grassy, tree-lined verge on Riccarton Ave across the road from the hospital into a car parking strip big enough to accommodate about 100 cars.

The parks would be offered free for two hours, they say.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch mayoral candidates debate trust, climate and student issues

* Mauger and Meates tussle over transport at Christchurch mayoral debate

* Christchurch Hospital car park should get Government funding, DHB members say

* Political parties 'dumb' not to try fix Christchurch Hospital parking this year

* Architect proposes underground hospital parking in Christchurch's Hagley Park



In a media release, the pair said the strip was used for parking for decades and then again following the earthquakes and the March 15, 2019 terror attacks. The area was now a “no stopping” zone.

Keown said the parks could be created without losing any trees because the cars would park in front of them and cobblestones that allowed the grass to grow through them could be laid.

A new 450-space car park building was due to be finished at the end of next year following a 12-month delay, but the Mauger and Keown said it was too small to meet the needs of staff, patients and visitors.

The pair wanted the new parks installed by Christmas.

If elected mayor, Mauger planned to use an online voting tool – like the one used to garner feedback on the stadium earlier this year – to get a mandate for the work.

“We don't need to consult this to death, let's just ask the people and then get on with it,” Mauger said.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Cars were permitted to park on the verge following the March 15 terror attacks.

However, there appears to be a few snags to this plan.

An act of Parliament strictly prohibits any further use of land within Hagley Park for car parking.

Hands Off Hagley spokesman Martin Meehan​ said parking around the hospital was abysmal, but he did not think the verge was the solution because it would “nibble away” at the park.

“We are taking away something that you can not get back. The more you chew at it, the more chewable it becomes.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayoral candidates David Meates, left, and Mauger clash on hospital parking.

He said if the council wanted to push ahead with the idea after the election, then it needed to fully consult.

“Do not rush it through and say ‘I’m Bob the Builder, I’m rip, shit and bust and will get things done’. That is not the way these things are done.”

Mauger had a plan to get around the Hagley Park protections if “the Hands off Hagley people get quite excited about any intrusion on their godforsaken piece of grass”, he said.

He would then reduce the road to one lane to allow for on-street parking.

“We are losing car parks all over the place, so the more [we get], the merrier.”

David Walker/Stuff Meates says there are safety issues with people pulling out onto the busy Riccarton Ave.

Mauger’s wife was in hospital earlier this year, so he learnt first hand how terrible the parking situation was, he said.

“The hospital should be the most accessible building in any city, currently access to our hospital for staff, patients and visitors is just not good enough. Give me a year and I will fix that.”

Meates, who was Canterbury District Health Board chief executive for 12 years up until 2020, said Mauger’s comment sounded like a slogan for beer brand Tui. The advertisements usually ended in a “yeah right”.

He said plans to build an 800-space car park building were ready to go in 2017, but failed to get final Government approval.

A Government decision was made in 2020 to build a smaller 450-space building, add two floors to an existing staff car park to create another 238 spaces and maintain the park and ride system.

This would bring parking back to pre-quake levels, Meates said.

“Aaron would know this as he was on the board of the DHB that approved that.”

When the berm was used following the terror attacks, there were significant safety issues and the cars were causing major damage to the tree roots, he said.

“It seems a bit of a desperate solution. Creating a random 100 car parks does not solve the problem.”

Once the new parks were in place, Mauger and Keown wanted to establish a hospital parking working group to look at every solution possible to provide the required parking.

Voting in the local body elections has already begun and remains open until midday October 8. As of Tuesday, 10.91% of eligible votes in Christchurch had been returned.