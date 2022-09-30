Disgraced chief executive on $430,000 salary walks away with settlement

This week the Scottsdale Police Department provided this mugshot of Tim Boyd, taken in 2018 after he was arrested in Arizona for alleged drink-driving. A warrant for his arrest remains active.

A disgraced council company boss wanted in the United States is departing his $430,000 job earlier than expected – and will do so with an undisclosed settlement.

Tim Boyd was due to officially finish at Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) on December 6, but late on Friday his resignation was brought forward to become effective immediately. An interim boss, Paul Silk, is already in place.

Boyd, an Australian, joined CCHL on March 7 on a base salary of $430,000 – a significant jump on the previous chief executive's $375,000 salary.

At that time, CCHL and its recruiter, Decipher Group, were unaware Boyd was wanted in Arizona over unresolved drink-driving charges from 2018.

READ MORE:

* Mayoral candidate wants immediate action at council's investment company to steady ship

* Fraudster council company boss refuses to answer questions after returning from Fiji

* Council company boss wanted on drink-driving charge is reportedly in Fiji

* Chief executive’s ‘trail of horror’ includes fraud, debts and drink-driving

* 'We are unable to talk': Questions remain over wanted council company boss



ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Holdings Ltd’s outgoing chief executive Tim Boyd - who has a raft of lawsuits against him overseas - arrives back in Christchurch after a trip to Fiji.

They also had no idea Boyd previously faced several civil lawsuits over fraud and unpaid money in the US, where he was ordered to pay more than $30 million in damages. Most of it remains unpaid.

Boyd flew back from Fiji on Tuesday, but refused to answer questions as he arrived at Christchurch Airport.

CCHL has employed law firm Lane Neave to review his work history and the legal matters he faced in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. It will be completed “as soon as practicable”, CCHL said, adding that further details were private.

In an announcement to the NZX at 4.45pm Friday, CCHL said Boyd brought forward his resignation and had been paid “contractual entitlements” as well as “settlement entitlements”.

Just before this, CCHL released its annual report for the 2022 financial year, which confirmed Boyd was on a $430,000 salary, which equates to about $1200 a day.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Boyd was on a $430,000 salary during his six-month stint at Christchurch City Holdings Ltd.

The salary was more than his predecessor's. Paul Munro received between $350,000 and $375,000 annually for five years.

Boyd’s salary put him among the top 10 highest-paid employees at CCHL and the eight companies it oversees.

Those who earn more than him include Christchurch Airport boss Malcolm Johns – paid $982,000 – and Orion chief executive Nigel Barbour – paid $613,000 in his first nine months. Christchurch City Council boss Dawn Baxendale earns $534,600 a year.

Boyd applied for the CCHL position through recruitment company Decipher Group, which has worked with CCHL on previous board and staff appointments.

Decipher Group director Leanne Crozier previously said “robust and industry standard recruitment checks” were carried out on Boyd, though they would not pick up civil cases or pending charges in the United States.

Asked last week about a 2011 Los Angeles conviction for drink-driving where Boyd pleaded no contest, Crozier said she had no further comment.

Decipher Group on Friday refused to answer questions about Boyd’s work history, how much the company was paid for Boyd’s recruitment, and whether any of it would be returned. Decipher Group said the matters were “client confidential” and involved people’s privacy.

CCHL was set up in 1993 to separate local council politicians from ratepayer-owned companies.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Companies overseen by CCHL, including Christchurch Airport, reported total profits of $121 million on Friday.

On Friday, in its annual report, the company confirmed a $121m net profit after tax for its combined companies, which include Christchurch Airport, Lyttelton Port, and electricity lines company Orion.

Nearly half of the total profit was due to some assets increasing in value.

CCHL’s total assets are now worth $5.3 billion.

All CCHL companies made a profit in the 2022 financial year, the report shows, but the city council will only receive a $16.1m dividend. The year before, it got $34m.

The chairperson’s report, which opens the annual report, made no mention of Boyd.

His resignation is mentioned in a single sentence 141 pages into the 203-page report.

Boyd is not the only person departing CCHL.

Its board is set to lose mayor Lianne Dalziel and deputy mayor Andrew Turner after the local body election in early October, as neither is seeking re-election.

Chairperson Jeremy Smith and director James Gough have also quit the board in recent months.

Emails released this week under official information laws show someone leaked news of Smith’s resignation to Boyd.

The “confidential information” was only supposed to be known by the board and its lawyer.

But a day before the public announcement “a well known Christchurch professional” told CCHL directors Alex Skinner and Claire Evans that they were aware of it, as Boyd had told them.

CCHL said it has not been determined how Boyd was aware of Smith’s resignation.