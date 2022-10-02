New gallery showcases Pasifika artists and new take on The Last Supper

Tui Emma Gillies and Sulieti Fiemea'a Burrows have created The Last Kai, which is on show at the Fibre Gallery.

A new gallery has opened in Christchurch to showcase local Pasifika artists.

The latest show at the Fibre Gallery on Cashel St features a Pasifika reinterpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper called The Last Kai.

Fibre co-founder Nina Oberg Humphries said she set up the gallery to offer a space for the South Island’s Pasifika artists. She grew up enjoying the Pacific Arts Festival, but had missed the annual event after it ended in 2010.

“That was really instrumental to me growing up and confirming my sense of belonging as a Pasifika person in Ōtautahi,” she said.

“When that finished in 2010 our arts community was quite thriving. Then there were the quakes and it hasn’t quite recovered.

“There were never platforms for our artists to see themselves as artistic and get a leg up. There are not many Pasifika arts being displayed in Christchurch.”

She said the gallery plans to stage as many as seven shows a year and half of the artists featured will be from the South Island.

“We wanted to create a platform where our South Island artists could get somewhere to show.

“And we wanted to create a space where Pacific people could see themselves.”

The new show, called The Last Kai, is by artist Tui Emma Gillies and her mother Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows. The work recreates The Last Supper in a Tongan context.

Gillies wrote in a statement to accompany the artwork that it was painted on two sheets of plain tapa cloth.

“It showcases our version of The Last Supper, with women included sitting around the table,” she wrote.

“It represents the current Covid times we are living in with masks being worn by some. We included women to show we are all equal and need fair representation. If The Last Supper was happening in this day and age, we’d hope to see a few more women sitting around the table.”

Humphries said The Last Supper was a common sight in Pasifika homes.

“Often, you will go into a Pasifika household and there will be a Madonna and Child and definitely a Last Supper. A lot of houses have this work.

“Usually an Elvis as well.”