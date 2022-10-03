Council tight-lipped over legal dispute involving four external lawyers

Christchurch City Council has four lawyers, including a King’s Counsel, involved in a legal dispute – but will not say what it is about.

Last month, the council’s insurance sub-committee was given a “litigation update” behind closed doors, which four lawyers also attended.

The committee is made up of mayor Lianne Dalziel, deputy mayor Andrew Turner and councillors Mike Davidson and Sam MacDonald.

The meeting was held without the public being able to attend, to maintain legal privilege. It is unclear if what was discussed involved one case of litigation or multiple.

READ MORE:

* A maverick councillor and former bureaucrat battle it out to become Christchurch's next mayor

* 400 new Christchurch homes in limbo over housing density stand-off

* Lianne Dalziel farewells Christchurch mayoralty after nearly a decade in office

* Christchurch city councillor fed up at 'relentless personal attack'



Minutes from the meeting, held on September 19, showed Tom Weston, KC, barrister Tim Stephens and Simpson Grierson lawyers John Shackleton and Nick Chapman were present. All four lawyers are based outside of Christchurch.

Weston, who did not respond to a request for comment, works at Bankside Chambers, based in Auckland. Stephens is from Stout Street Chambers in Wellington.

Shackleton, who declined to comment, leads Simpson Grierson’s commercial litigation team in the capital, while Nick Chapman, also based in Wellington, is a senior associate in the same team.

The part of the meeting held in private lasted more than 90 minutes, though there were other items on the agenda beyond the litigation update.

The council declined to answer a range of questions about the issue, including what the case is about, where it is up to in any court process, and why it involves four external lawyers.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Councillor Sam MacDonald, who is on the subcommittee, said information is made public “as soon as it doesn’t compromise the ratepayer’s position”.

“We cannot provide any further information given the report is still in [public excluded],” a spokesperson said.

“There is nothing further I can say under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act,” the spokesperson said.

Committee member Sam MacDonald said he could not comment given “the commercial nature of it”.

“However, we get regular updates on litigation work,” MacDonald said. “Information is public as soon as it doesn’t compromise the ratepayer’s position.”

Councillor Mike Davidson, also on the subcommittee, said he could not say anything and directed comment to Dalziel, who is the chairperson. She declined to comment, as did deputy mayor Andrew Turner.

One instance in which the council is being sued is the case of the structurally defective eight-storey office block at 230 High St, in the central city. The developer is suing the council, RNZ reported in June.

The council would not say whether the update related to this.