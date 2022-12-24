Christchurch spends over $100k fighting thousands of new homes proposed for neighbouring district

The Selwyn district, pictured, is one of the fastest growing areas in the country.

Christchurch has now opposed more than a dozen proposed housing developments in Selwyn amid concerns over farmland destruction and rising numbers of car-loving commuters.

The fight has cost city council ratepayers more than $100,000 in legal and consultant fees.

One councillor says opposing these proposed developments is not the council’s role, while another says it is worth it because they fall outside the agreed infrastructure boundary and ultimately affect the city.

Selwyn district, one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, has a district-wide plan in place outlining where different types of developments should occur.

But in recent years, several changes have been requested to unlock more land for housing.

The requests, typically from developers, involve public consultation and are mostly dealt with by a council-appointed commissioner.

Throughout 2022, at least 14 plan change requests have been in motion in Selwyn. Those requests collectively sought to rezone enough land for 8100 new homes. Six were approved and implemented this year.

STUFF The town of Lincoln could get thousands of new residents if a development bid by Christchurch’s Carter Group succeeds (video first published March 2021).

Those approved requests were in Rolleston, Prebbleton, West Melton and Leeston – and should collectively allow about 2500 additional houses to be built.

Another three plan changes were approved, but wound up in the Environment Court because of appeals.

One of those is the giant 1700-home Carter Group subdivision proposed for Lincoln, which was approved by a commissioner but is being fought by a group of concerned residents, called Lincoln Voice.

Amid all these plan change requests, Christchurch City Council has been a constant naysayer.

It has opposed more than a dozen plan change requests and has employed consultants and lawyers to help prepare evidence.

The council confirmed it spent about $83,000 across seven hearings.

It is understood another $52,000 was spent on a review of the Selwyn district plan and other generic hearings work.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch City Council is employing lawyers and consultants to help it fight plan change requests in Selwyn.

The council said external lawyers and consultants were hired because it did not have in-house staff to do all the work, as they were busy with the Government’s new intensification rules.

About six hours of staff time were required for each submission, the council said.

Planning and consents boss John Higgins said the council wanted any rezoned land to support a well-functioning urban environment.

He noted that the Goverment’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development sought increased density – which would help support newer transport systems while protecting “soil resources” for future generations.

Higgins said the council was concerned the sought-after plan changes would lead to an "increased reliance on private vehicle use that can contribute to increased commuter traffic.”

“Council will continue making submissions in other districts to achieve a consistent urban form,” Higgins said.

Councillor Sara Templeton said the plan change requests were outside the agreed infrastructure boundary and were likely to affect Christchurch through increased traffic, leading to more road costs for city ratepayers, and construction on productive soils.

“I believe it’s worth raising those issues and submitting against the proposals,” Templeton said. “Planning is a long-term game and sprawl now bakes in poor outcomes for later.”

Supplied One of the planned subdivisions for Lincoln, which is currently being appealed against through the Environment Court.

But councillor Sam MacDonald believed opposing housing in a neighbouring district was not the council’s role.

“I don’t know why we would go out of our way to hold up the development of housing,” he said.

In regard to the concerns about increased traffic, MacDonald pointed out that half the council’s road costs were subsidised by the Government.

“There’s an argument that if we’re actually fundamentally trying to get more people living in Canterbury, then if people are ... proposing plan changes outside of district, I’m not sure why we would be opposing them.”