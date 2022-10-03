Shrek the green ogre swaps his swamp for Christchurch's Margaret Mahy playground
Children enjoying Margaret Mahy playground got a school holiday surprise on Monday – when a giant green ogre turned up to play.
Shrek had left behind his swamp and headed into the heart of Christchurch and soon attracted a small crowd of curious, excited and slightly uncertain children as he wandered around the playground.
He shared the swings with youngster Charlotte Ford, but worried he might be too big for the human-sized seat.
“I think the swing is going to break in a minute. I’m too heavy,’’ Shrek said.
READ MORE:
* Blenheim actor to bring Shrek from swamp to stage
* Shrek the Musical and its $1 million set coming to the capital
* Shrek the Musical heading to Hamilton in 2022
* A dragon, an ogre and a princess - $1m set accompanies Shrek The Musical
He also joined other giggling and laughing children to zoom down the large metal slide.
Shrek – otherwise known as actor Tom Knowles – paid a visit to the playground to promote a new musical opening at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Tuesday.
The show, Shrek The Musical, runs until Saturday and is based on the hit animated movies.
Children were keen to have their photos taken with the famous ogre as he toured the playground, and many had the same question.
“Are you Shrek?”