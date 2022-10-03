Shrek the green ogre swaps his swamp for Christchurch's Margaret Mahy playground

Out of his swamp and into the heart of Christchurch - Shrek felt right at home at Margaret Mahy playground. Cantabrians will get more of him this week when he appears on stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Children enjoying Margaret Mahy playground got a school holiday surprise on Monday – when a giant green ogre turned up to play.

Shrek had left behind his swamp and headed into the heart of Christchurch and soon attracted a small crowd of curious, excited and slightly uncertain children as he wandered around the playground.

He shared the swings with youngster Charlotte Ford, but worried he might be too big for the human-sized seat.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Shrek enjoyed all the attractions of the Margaret Mahy Playground in Christchurch on Monday.

“I think the swing is going to break in a minute. I’m too heavy,’’ Shrek said.

He also joined other giggling and laughing children to zoom down the large metal slide.

Shrek – otherwise known as actor Tom Knowles – paid a visit to the playground to promote a new musical opening at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Tuesday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Shrek, played by actor Tom Knowles, checks out the swings with Charlotte Ford.

The show, Shrek The Musical, runs until Saturday and is based on the hit animated movies.

Children were keen to have their photos taken with the famous ogre as he toured the playground, and many had the same question.

“Are you Shrek?”