Sound of hammers like 'guns going off' during jewellery store robbery

Michelle Crouch talks about how frightened she and her neighbours were when three masked men robbed the jewellery store next door.

Michelle Crouch locked herself in the back room of a shop and called her son, screaming down the phone: “I’m locked in a closet and guns are going off.”

She soon realised guns were not going off, but men with hammers were smashing the glass counters at a jewellery store just metres away.

At 11.45am on Monday, three men raided Petersens Jewellers on Papanui Rd in Merivale, Christchurch.

Footage from the shop shows the men clad in black and with face coverings and wearing either hoods or hats and gloves.

Crouch, who owns MC for Nails two doors down from Petersens and occasionally works in Fashion Society next door, was in the clothing store when the robbers parked on the yellow lines on the road outside.

“They were very hyped up, all wearing black. They all had plastic bags and they had hammers but at the time I thought they were guns... Then when you hear the explosion of the glass, honestly it sounded like guns going off.”

“When they walked in they had big strides; they were all huffed up like big rugby players,” Crouch said.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Michelle Crouch locked herself in the back room of a shop when she saw the robbers.

She heard banging so she and a customer ran and locked themselves in the back room.

“We all knew we had to just get to our own safety. I froze, I didn’t handle it as well as I thought I would handle it.”

Crouch said all the shops in the complex locked their doors. When she came out she saw the extent of the damage, and that “people were beside themselves, ladies crying, people scared”.

supplied Police are seeking help from the public to identify three offenders who brandished hammers at a Merivale jewellery store and made off with several items.

Crouch could not eat or sleep that night and was “a bag of nerves” at work on Tuesday.

“I don’t feel safe.”

She felt she needed a weapon to keep herself safe now.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Three men raided Petersens Jewellers on Papanui Rd in Merivale, Christchurch, on Monday and stole several items.

It comes just days after a Merivale photographic store was ramraided for the fifth, a Yaldhurst store was similarly targeted, also on Friday, and just over a week after about eight men took part in the dramatic daylight robbery at Michael Hill at Te Awa in Hamilton.

Crouch believed the men who raided Petersens were inspired by these recent incidents.

“I want to stand up to the government and say it’s time that the rules changed in New Zealand and people get put away for crimes like this. These guys know nothing is going to happen.”

Crouch said it was not the first time something like this had happened in the complex but it was the worst.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Crouch says the shop workers in the complex all locked their doors while the jewellery store was being robbed.

The jewellery store owners declined to comment.

Police examined the store on Monday, but no-one had been arrested as of Tuesday. Their investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police on 105, Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use the online form www.police.govt.nz/use-105, and reference file number 221003/5487.