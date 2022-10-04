Five fire trucks called to a blaze on the West Coast

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.36am on Tuesday.

Five fire trucks were called to a blaze on the West Coast just west of Kumara.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.36am on Tuesday.

Three appliances from Kumara, Greymouth and Cobden arrived to find a “well involved” fire in a two-storey dwelling on a mezzanine floor, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A second alarm was activated, and two more appliances were called to the scene but were later turned back.

The fire is now out and a fire investigator has been called to the scene.