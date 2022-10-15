Take the challenge: Summit 10 mountains with your dog

Scramble at your own speed to win a doggie bandanna and certificate

Here’s a quest for dog lovers and outdoor enthusiasts: Scale 10 Canterbury mountains with your canine.

It’s not a race, it’s a challenge. When all the summits had been reached, the dogs got a bandanna and humans a certificate. It’s free and hundreds have done it.

Kate Gazzard​ scaled all 10 mountains this year with Boots,​ her 4-year-old border collie-kelpie​ cross. Gazzard was a recent arrival from Australia and worked as a sport doctor at Mt Hutt.

“It’s been a great way to explore Canterbury,” she said.

“The Mountain Dog Challenge gave me a season of … safe, dog-friendly adventures for my days away from the ski field.”

Vicky Baker​ had hauled her husband, two kids, and Xena,​ a 3-year-old collie cross, up nine of the mountains so far. It took a few years and they’ll probably bag the last, Mt Isobel near Hanmer Springs, soon.

Miki Nelson,​ her husband and their 4-year-old border collie Darcy,​ took the challenge seriously. They did all 10 peaks over eight days.

Miki Nelson/Supplied Miki Nelson and her border collie Darcy, now 6 years old, on the Mountain Dog Challenge.

“I’ve always (and still do) struggled with heights, but the range of walks and knowing that others were doing them with their dogs really helped me gain confidence and see what I was capable of,” she said.

“A total game changer and would recommend to anyone with a dog and a love of the outdoors.”

The Mountain Dog Challenge was created by Julz Christy​ of the outdoor gear (and doggie gear) shop Further Faster.​

Kate Gazzard/Supplied Dr Kate Gazzard and her dog Boots, a 4-year-old border collie-kelpie cross.

She was passionate about dogs and mountains and wanted to help customers take their dogs to safe places – not too steep, but also where natives birds wouldn’t be disturbed.

Her dog, 7-year-old Badger, was a cross between a labradoodle​ and a “mystery pound dog”. He was keen on water, while on the leash “you had to brace yourself or you'd go in with him”, she said.

Xena the family dog wasn’t keen on crossing rivers when a puppy and “made her protests known”. But she learnt about them doing the challenge, said Baker. Now she jumps in any river.

Her children also learnt about false summits while on the challenge. When walking up a mountain, the true summit can be out of sight and a shoulder or knob can appear to be the high point – a false summit.

Vicky Baker/Supplied Baker with her kids and husband with Xena, a 3-year-old collie cross, on Foggy Peak.

“I’ll never forget … my daughter’s expression when she saw it wasn’t the top.”

Gazzard finished the Challenge on October 1 and ran the 4 Paws Marathon on October 2.

“I couldn’t keep up with my superhero dog even after climbing Mt Barossa the previous day,” she said.

The 10 mountains range from Coopers Knob-Omawete, the highest point on the Port Hills (573m), to Mt Thomas (1023m) west of Mt Somers township, and Rabbit Hill (1198m) near Porters Pass.

Scrambling up Mt Barossa was about 2 hours 30 minutes one way, while Mt Oxford was about 4 hours one way.

Nelson the keener was on Rabbit Hill when a nor’wester ripped in at the furthest point away from the car. “We had to quite literally crawl back along the ridge,” she said.

Christy realised some dogs were old, some children young. She didn’t insist on proof that every summit was conquered.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Badger the shop dog at Further Faster in Christchurch.

There was also a “graduate” version of the challenge – another 10 peaks and much harder for most people. Christy wanted to keep the details secret.

There was a challenge for the Wellington region too, but because they don't have actual mountains, participants go to "viewpoints".

Christy was also building challenges for Queenstown and Nelson Lakes.