New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says his council will have no place for party politics

Phil Mauger talks about his mayoralty win from his home in Avonhead, Christchurch.

New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says he is “humbled and excited” to be chosen to lead the city – and has vowed to be a leader for all and to ensure the council chamber is not a place for party politics.

Mauger, the “people’s councillor”, gained 50,086 votes, compared to his nearest rival, former health board boss David Meates, who had 46,315 votes, early results indicate.

The 64-year-old takes over from Lianne Dalziel, who decided last year not to stand for a fourth term.

He won over Meates by a margin of 3771 votes, much closer than Dalziel’s victory by 18,314 votes in 2019.

The election heralds a new-look council, with seven new councillors elected, and marks a shift away from the left.

In a surprise result, two-term Papanui ward councillor Mike Davidson has lost his seat to newcomer Victoria Henstock and third-term Innes ward councillor Pauline Cotter has lost to Ali Jones, but only by 46 votes – though the result is yet to be formally ratified.

Newly elected Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger toasts his victory with wife Chrissy at their home in Avonhead.

Mauger said the margin was “pretty sobering”, adding: “I thought it would have been a wee bit more.”

He was told of his victory via a phone call from council chief executive Dawn Baxendale, and said he was “scared, relieved and humbled” on hearing the news.

“I’m very happy the people of Christchurch have given me the mandate to look after them for three years and I’m not going to let them down.”

In a statement following his victory on Saturday, Mauger said: “I am very pleased that my message of regaining people’s trust in council and getting things done has resonated with so many people.”

He acknowledged Meates, saying to have someone of his calibre running showed the commitment to local democracy in Christchurch.

Toasting his victory with wife Chrissy at their home in Avonhead, Mauger said: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be good – it’s going to be good fun.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch’s new mayor Phil Mauger says he is “humbled and excited” to lead the city. (File photo)

He said he had his eyes firmly set on the future, and would meet councillors one-to-one next week to understand their “dreams and aspirations”.

“Anything that has happened in the past, that’s the past. We are looking out the front windscreen now, and let’s get on with what’s best for Christchurch.”

Not all ordinary votes have been counted yet – votes received on the last morning are still in transit to the electoral officer, so results could change.

Preliminary results are expected to be available on Sunday, and the official results will be published on Thursday.

The turnout was 40.55% of eligible voters.

Victory is the culmination of a mammoth 15-month campaign for Mauger, who announced his bid in August last year, deciding to run just for the mayoralty rather than re-election as a councillor.

Meates congratulated Mauger on the win and wished him well in the job.

He said a lot of people had told him that he probably would have made it if he had another two weeks.

Meates said he did not have a plan B and would now be taking time to think about his future.

“When you go to these things if you are really committed you do not go in with a plan B.”

He thanked everyone who had supported his campaign, saying: “Unfortunately, we didn’t get there, but it’s been great to work with an awesome team of supporters.”

Mauger has come under some criticism during the campaign for personally donating to four city council candidates’ campaigns as part of his bid to get "like-minded" people elected.

Phil Mauger/Supplied Mauger tries to clear away weed on a Christchurch suburban lake.

The four are among 15 city council candidates Mauger has endorsed, which some opponents fear will lead to an “A and B team” on council.

Mauger said on Saturday that the council was one team and its job was to serve the people of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

“I will be reaching out to each councillor this afternoon so that we can get together in the coming days and get the ball rolling.”

He said he was looking forward to leading such a talented and diverse team.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mauger wanted to fill his fire truck up with water and bleach to reduce the stench coming from the fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant.

He wanted to understand each councillor’s priorities and would work to ensure their views and ideas were incorporated into decisions going forward.

“I have consistently said during the campaign that I do not believe there is any place for party politics around the council table.

“I promise to be a mayor who listens to all ideas and works with people to get the best outcomes for our city.”

PETER MEECHAM Phil Mauger, who is standing for the mayoralty of Christchurch, talks about his aspirations for the city.

Mauger was elected on to the council to represent the Burwood ward in 2019.

He has a “hands-on” approach, but it got him into trouble with his own council a number of times during the past three years, most notably when he dug a trench across red-zone land to resolve a long-running flooding problem.

A few months ago, Mauger wanted to fill his fire truck tanker with a mix of bleach and water to stop the putrid stench coming from the fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant.

The council disregarded the idea for a number of reasons, including its likely lack of effectiveness and its hazardous nature, but Mauger wanted the council to let him give it a go, nonetheless.

Mauger, who up until recently has run his own successful contracting company, also modified a rowing boat to try to clear away duck weed on a small lake after residents complained it was unsightly.

His plan did not work, but council staff did end up clearing it up after first refusing to do so.