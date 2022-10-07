The mysterious dome perched high in the hills above Christchurch

What exactly is on Ōrongomai (Cass Peak)? Stuff journalist Charlie Gates takes a deep dive.

High in the wild and craggy hills above Christchurch sits a giant ball.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

This large green dome looks like an old football discarded by a giant, but serves a vital purpose for modern New Zealand and is built in a place with a deep and fitting history.

On a clear morning, Ōrongomai/Cass Peak in the Port Hills offers uninterrupted views across Lyttelton Harbour, the Canterbury Plains and the Kaikōura Ranges.

Clouds lit by the rising sun pour around the surrounding peaks. Swallows skim across the surface of the green dome, gliding on the air that curves around its smooth shape and catching insects that settle on its surface.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Morning cloud rolls over the Port Hills around Ōrongomai/Cass Peak in the Port Hills.

But inside the 13m dome, it is far from serene. The air crackles and an engine thrums as it powers an 11m wide antenna that spins every five seconds.

The revolving orange antenna is a chunky metal beam with white slats running vertically along its length.

It is sending out radio waves across the South Island to track aircraft as they travel through the skies.

The dome is operated by Airways, the state-owned enterprise that runs New Zealand’s air traffic control system. The radar tracks aircraft from the top of the South Island down to just past Dunedin. The facility also helps send radio messages between aircraft and control towers.

But the dome is not a landmark in Christchurch. It sits about 660m above Governors Bay in the western Port Hills – a less prominent spot than the Sugar Loaf communications tower. It can’t be seen from the city centre and so feels like a secret, tucked high above the Christchurch streets.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The revolving orange antenna inside the dome on the Port Hills.

“I don’t know if many people know what it is,” Airways South Island maintenance manager Roy McEwan said.

“They look up at the hill and see the dome and don’t understand what it is. I guess it is one of those secrets.”

Ōrongomai/Cass Peak was chosen for the dome not because of its dramatic setting, but because it has clear views across the South Island.

“Being up so high you can see across all the obstructions all the way up to Wellington and all the way down past Dunedin,” McEwan said.

The dome protects the antenna from the elements in this windswept place.

“It’s really important that [the antenna] rotates at a very precise speed,” McEwan said.

“So the dome protects it from the wind.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Airways New Zealand South Island maintenance manager Roy McEwan said the dome was little known to Christchurch.

Ōrongomai/Cass Peak has been a communication site since the 1950s. The dome was built there in the early 1990s and upgraded about 20 years ago.

But the site has a much deeper history, dating back many centuries to when Ngāi Tahu was locked in a battle with rival iwi Ngāti Māmoe for control of Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō.

Rāpaki kaumātua Donald Couch, of Ngāi Tahu, said the peak was named after a particular encounter when Ngāti Māmoe fled the harbour.

As they made their way through the bush over the Port Hills, their voices were heard by Ngāi Tahu. In some versions of the story, this betrayed their position, and they were then killed by Ngāi Tahu.

“The basic story is that somebody was heard,” Couch said. “The voices were heard and those voices were almost certainly Ngāti Māmoe.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Couch said Ōrongomai was a significant place for Ngāi Tahu.

This incident gave the place its name. Ōrongomai in te reo means the place where voices are heard.

“It has a really important role in terms of the history of the harbour and the iwi here.”

After Europeans colonised the region, Ōrongomai was named Cass Peak after Thomas Cass, the chief surveyor for Canterbury from 1851 to 1867.

About 10 years ago, Couch set out to make the te reo names for a number of places in Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō official. In July 2020, the hill was formally named Ōrongomai/Cass Peak by the New Zealand Geographic Board.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Couch feels proud of his work to make te reo names for Canterbury places official.

So, hundreds of years after it was first named, Ōrongomai is still the place where voices are heard. A place where invisible radio waves beam out across the South Island, relaying voices through the sky.

Couch is proud of his role in formalising the peak’s te reo name.

“It’s my contribution to the restoration of the culture. The reward for me is, now it’s Ōrongomai, and that’s the official name.

“That’s what I get a kick out of. Maybe it’s because my mum was ​Pākehā and my dad was Māori.

“You bring together the two.”