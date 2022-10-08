Is this four-person council company still relevant? A review will find out

Tim Boyd, pictured, quit as chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd in September after just six months in the role.

A new permanent boss of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) will only be appointed after a review into whether the investment company is still relevant.

Former CCHL chief executive Tim Boyd quit last month after just six months in the role, citing “differences of opinion” with the board.

It later emerged he was previously ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages in US civil lawsuits and a warrant remains out for his arrest in Arizona over unresolved drink-driving charges.

Boyd’s resignation came amid a strategic review into CCHL and whether it remains fit for purpose, nearly 30 years after it was set up.

CCHL, which employs four staff, oversees eight major companies owned by the Christchurch City Council, including the airport, Lyttelton Port and electricity lines company Orion.

Boyd joined CCHL with a base salary of $430,000 – a significant jump on the previous chief executive's $375,000 salary.

The ongoing strategic review of CCHL is due to be completed in November.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Christchurch City Council owns 75% of Christchurch Airport through CCHL.

In a statement this week, CCHL said its recruitment process for a new chief executive would only begin after the review was completed. It said the review’s results would inform the search.

The hunt for a new boss would also take into account any findings from a separate review under way into CCHL’s recruitment processes.

That review was launched in the wake of revelations about Boyd and his background in the US.

For now, an acting chief executive, Paul Silk, has been parachuted in to run CCHL.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Holdings Ltd’s outgoing chief executive Tim Boyd - who has a raft of lawsuits against him overseas - arrives back in Christchurch after a trip to Fiji.

Silk previously worked for BNZ, Deutsche Bank and National Australia Bank and was also a director at Ngāi Tahu Holdings. He has previously provided commercial advice and undertaken due diligence for CCHL.

The strategic review into CCHL has not had an easy road.

It was due to be completed in April, but was delayed by the changing of chief executive at CCHL in March, when Boyd joined.

It was also hindered by the departure in January of the council’s former general manager of resources, Miles McConway.

CCHL was supposed to appoint an independent firm to do the review, but as Boyd was placed on leave amid an investigation into communication with the board, the council took over responsibility. (The investigation into Boyd, which CCHL has refused to release, cleared Boyd of wrongdoing).

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port is one of eight companies overseen by CCHL, the council’s investment arm.

The council appointed investment bank and corporate advisers Northington Partners to complete the strategic review.

It is expected to cost between $150,000 and $275,000.

CCHL said the review is considering whether its purpose and objectives remain relevant in light of “the city’s experiences over the last 10 years and the current and future national and global challenges we are all facing”.

Once completed in November, the review will be presented to the new council, which will decide whether to implement any recommendations.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch City Council will decide what to do with CCHL when it gets a copy of the strategic review in November.

Meanwhile, the CCHL is in the midst of considerable change.

Since June, directors Greg Campbell and James Gough have resigned, as has board chair Jeremy Smith.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel will stand down from the board after Saturday's local body election and deputy mayor Andrew Turner will step down three months later.

The council recently appointed Barry Bragg and Michael Rondel as directors for a 12-month stint.

Existing director Alex Skinner has been made interim chairperson.

CCHL was set up in 1993 to provide a non-political buffer between the council and its companies.

Former chief executive Paul Munro said in 2018: “The logic behind the CCHL model is to separate the political and social focus the council quite rightly has from the commercial focus the commercial entities should have.”

The combined companies overseen by CCHL reported a $121m net profit after tax in the 2022 financial year, though nearly half of that was due to assets, like property, increasing in value. Still, all the companies made a profit.

The companies collectively own assets worth $5.3 billion.