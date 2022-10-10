The Barden Party brings back-garden Shakespeare to Christchurch

The Barden Party, which offers open air Shakespeare in your own backyard, is coming to Christchurch this summer.

Sit back, put your feet up and settle in for some of the greatest drama in history from the comfort of your own home – The Barden Party is coming to Christchurch.

The theatrical group, which brings open-air Shakespeare plays to back gardens across New Zealand, will be based in the city for the summer season.

The troupe, who combine the work of the Bard with a garden party, are in rehearsals for a new production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Last summer, The Barden Party performed their adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to 60 venues across New Zealand and the US.

Director Laura Irish said the group is available to perform the new show in any private garden. Interested parties can register interest in hosting the Barden Party on their website.

The show costs $2000, plus GST, and involves the six actors arriving about 30 minutes before a performance, setting up the play in a suitable spot in the garden in about five minutes and then performing for assembled guests.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Laura Irish came up with the idea for The Barden Party after many shows were cancelled due to Covid-19 controls.

“It is a very simple set up,” Irish said. “It takes us five minutes to set up and then five minutes to pack down.”

Irish said they were rehearsing the new production of Much Ado About Nothing, which is a “rockabilly cowboy” version of the classic.

“This is unlike any other version of Much Ado About Nothing that anyone has ever seen,’’ she said.

“I can see the cast rehearsing now and they are line dancing and wearing cowboy hats.

“We want to create something that brings so much fun to people’s back gardens for their friends and family.”

Supplied The new production for this summer is a rockabilly version of Much Ado About Nothing.

The idea for The Barden Party was born during the Covid-19 pandemic, when theatre productions were being cancelled with each shift in pandemic control levels.

“We kept getting cast in shows that were cancelled, or we would rehearse for weeks and then it would be cancelled.

“We thought, how can we present theatre that is safe and the audience will feel comfortable?”

“I was standing on our deck in the garden and I said, ‘This deck is bigger than most stages we have performed on’.

“We thought we could put a show on in our back garden, then we thought we could put a show on in everybody’s back garden.”

supplied The Barden Party cast performing in New Zealand.

The idea grew and became more successful than they initially imagined.

“When it started we thought we would do five shows and it would be a fun thing for the summer. But we ended up doing 50 shows in New Zealand and 10 in the US.

“We want to create a space where everybody is present and focused and having fun. I don’t think there are a lot of opportunities to do that in everyday life.”