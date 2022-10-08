Former city councillors Deon Swiggs and David East win regional council seats

Former city councillor Deon Swiggs, pictured here in 2016, is now a regional councillor.

Two former Christchurch city councillors, Deon Swiggs and David East, have won seats on regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan).

Swiggs, who served the central ward on the Christchurch City Council from 2016 to 2019, has been elected to represent the Christchurch West/Ōpuna ward, securing 10,520 votes.

His victory marks a return to local politics after an absence of three years.

Swiggs lost his city council seat in 2019 to The People’s Choice/Labour candidate Jake McLellan. Weeks before the election, allegations that Swiggs sent inappropriate messages to young people were made public. Swiggs denied the claims.

READ MORE:

* New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says his council will have no place for party politics

* Campbell Barry wins Hutt City mayoralty

* As Tim goes by: Sir Tim Shadbolt no longer Invercargill mayor

* Waimate leads voter turnout in South Canterbury as voting closes



In August, when he confirmed his ECan candidacy, Swiggs said the issues from 2019 had been dealt with, commenting: “We’re moving forward, I don’t want to drag my life back into the past.”

At the time Swiggs said he was running for ECan as he wanted to see the environment at the fore of decision-making.

David Walker/Stuff David East, pictured in 2018, previously served on the city council for six years.

Meanwhile, David East has also won a seat in the Christchurch North East/Ōrei ward. He was the most popular candidate for that ward, securing 14,203 votes.

East served as a city councillor from 2013 to 2019, until he was ousted by radio host James Daniels.

In 2018, East was among a handful of community leaders who accused council staff of deliberately removing a clause in Christchurch’s district plan. A review found the claims were baseless, and East eventually apologised.

Still,the chief ombudsman directed the Christchurch City Council to apologise to East and other local politicians over its “unreasonable” response to their accusations.

STUFF Environment Canterbury covers the region from Kaikoura to Waitaki.

In a post on Facebook, East said: “Thank you to all who supported my campaign, pleased to say I got there.”

Joe Davies, a People’s Choice candidate, was elected alongside East in the North East/Ōrei ward. The result means incumbent councillor Tane Apanui has lost his seat.

These results are only progress results. Some ordinary votes and special votes are yet to be counted.

Electoral officer Anthony Morton said he hoped to declare the final result on Thursday.

Q+A Warwick Lampp explains how the system actually works, and why it exists in the form it currently does, amid questions about whether more standardisation should take place.

Meanwhile, in the South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi ward, incumbent councillor Elizabeth McKenzie looks to have also lost her seat.

She only got 9294 votes, while successful candidates Nick Ward and Peter Scott got 9987 and 9711 votes, respectively.

The new regional council will be the first to have two members with full voting powers who are appointed by Ngāi Tahu.

This was made possible by the Government passing the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill in Parliament in August.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Iaean Cranwell, pictured here at Okains Bay on Waitangi Day in 2021, has been returned to the ECan council.

Iaean Cranwell and Nuk Korako have been chosen as their two representatives, Ngāi Tahu said on Saturday.

Cranwell has been serving as a Tumu Taiao (mana whenua expert) to the council, and was an ECan councillor from 2016 to 2019, while Korako was previously a National MP.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) Lisa Tumahai said she was proud to finally have her people represented at the council table.

“We can have a formal say on how we manage the whenua and wai Māori (freshwater) of our tīpuna (ancestors) now and into the future,” she said.

The new ECan council will meet for the first time on October 27.

At that meeting, all councillors will be sworn in. They will then elect a chairperson to serve for the three-year term.