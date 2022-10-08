How mayoralty races across the West Coast and Canterbury played out

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton has been re-elected for a third term to lead the growing district, which neighbours Christchurch.

Sam Broughton will serve a third term in charge of the Selwyn district after winning 75.1% of votes, while Dan Gordon returns for a second stint in Waimakariri after getting 87.7% of the vote.

Three councils across the West Coast and Canterbury will welcome new mayors – Phil Mauger in Christchurch, Helen Lash in Westland, and Anne Munro in Mackenzie.

For the other 10 councils across the region, the existing mayor was elected for another term

Supplied Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon won 87.7% of the vote to retain his position.

The results so far are only progress results, meaning some votes cast on the last day and special votes are yet to be counted.

Below is a brief overview of how the mayoral races played out at each council in the Canterbury and West Coast regions.

Westland

With 1104 votes in progress results, former Westland deputy mayor Helen Lash will replace Bruce Smith in the top job.

In a post on Facebook, Lash said: “Couldn’t be more thrilled”. She said she truly appreciated the support of the district’s residents.

Smith was always intending to stand down.

SUPPLIED Phil Mauger talks about his mayoralty win from his home in Avonhead, Christchurch.

He was going to run for a seat on the regional council, but following a near-death ordeal, he decided to concentrate on returning to full health.

Buller

Jamie Cleine will continue as mayor of Buller, after winning 2089 votes, according to progress results.

His nearest competitor, former mayor Pat O'Dea, got 1205 votes.

Grey

Tania Gibson has won another term as mayor of the Grey district.

With 4167 votes, Gibson is well ahead of her only challenger for the mayoralty, Richard Osmaston, who only got 352 votes, according to progress results.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Grey district mayor Tania Gibson has been re-elected.

Osmaston also ran unsuccessfully for the mayoralty in Westland, Buller, Marlborough, Nelson, and Tasman.

Kaikōura

Craig Mackle has won re-election as the mayor, with more than double the votes of his nearest competitor.

Mackle got 1153 votes, according to the progress votes, while Kevin Heays got 438 and Ted Howard got just 68.

Hurunui

The mayoralty is Hurunui was wrapped up back in August, as no one put their hand up to challenge existing mayor, Marie Black.

She was elected unopposed.

Waimakariri

Dan Gordon has won his second term as mayor of Waimakariri after defeating Miles Stapylton-Smith comprehensively.

Rohiyeh Faramarzi Dan Gordon, right, only had one challenger for the mayoralty in Waimakariri.

Progress results show Gordon has 16,338 votes while Stapylton-Smith has 2284.

In a post on Facebook, Gordon said he was truly honoured that residents had placed confidence and trust in him to continue to serve.

“I feel we have achieved some fantastic outcomes in the past term, now is time to focus on what the next three years will bring,” he said.

Christchurch

Fewer than 4000 votes separated the mayoral race in Christchurch, where former councillor Phil Mauger has defeated former health board boss David Meates.

Mauger gained 50,086 votes while Meates got 46,315 votes, according to progress results.

Mauger takes over from Lianne Dalziel, who decided last year not to stand for a fourth term

The election heralds a new-look council, with seven new councillors elected, and marks a shift away from the left.

Phil Mauger is the new mayor of Christchurch.

Selwyn

Sam Broughton has retained the Selwyn mayoralty with 13,584 votes, finishing well ahead of his nearest competitors.

In second place was Calvin Payne, with 2817 votes, while Bill Woods came third, with 1688 votes, according to progress results.

In a post on Facebook, Broughton said he was proud to be mayor of an awesome district.

He thanked the residents, everyone who contributed to his re-election campaign, friends, as well as his wife and daughter.

“They sacrifice a lot to allow me to be the mayor, without their encouragement, support and love this would not be possible,” he said.

Ashburton

Neil Brown has been re-elected mayor of Ashburton in a landslide

Jonathan Leask/LDR Neil Brown will continue as the mayor of Ashburton.

Brown got 9269 votes, well more than his competitor Jeffrey-robert​ Swindley, who got 1165, according to progress results.

Meanwhile, in the Western Ward, Dame Lynda Topp of the Topp Twins looks to have missed out on a council seat.

She got 743 votes, but the two winning candidates, Liz McMillan and Rodger Letham, got 1765 and 1339 votes respectively.

Timaru

Preliminary results show incumbent Nigel Bowen has won the Timaru district mayoralty over rival Stu Piddington, with a 6000-vote majority.

Bowen, who received 10,803 votes, said it felt “really good” to get the phone call advising him of his win.

“I’m really excited to continue to do good work for the community, and we have a good council.

Mackenzie

The Mackenzie district has voted Anne Munro as its new mayor.

Supplied Anne Munro is the new mayor of the Mackenzie district.

The preliminary results show Munro, a former Opuha ward councillor, has won the top job with 1333 votes, well ahead of fellow candidate Robin McCarthy on 281 votes.

Munro replaces two-term Mackenzie district mayor, and five-term veteran of local body politics, Graham Smith, who did not seek re-election this time around.

Waimate

Waimate has re-elected Craig Rowley as its mayor for a fourth term.

Rowley got 1522 votes, finishing ahead of Rick Stevens on 1127. However, Stevens has won a seat around the Waimate District Council table, with 858 votes.

Rowley said he was “very pleased” to be re-elected as mayor again, and he thanked everyone who supported him on his election campaign.

Waitaki

Gary Kircher will continue as mayor of Waitaki after a comprehensive victory.

Kircher got 5085 votes while his only rival, Paul John Mutch, got 2163 votes.

In a post on Facebook, Kircher said he was “pleased and humbled” to have been chosen to continue the work to “make Waitaki an even better place to be!”