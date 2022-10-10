Basketball coach, consultant and app developer among new Christchurch councillors

Christchurch’s new city councillors (from left): Tyrone Fields, Kelly Barber, Andrei Moore, Victoria Henstock, Mark Peters, Ali Jones, and Tyla Harrison-Hunt. Jones looked to have narrowly got in when this photo was taken, but updated results show she is now 11 votes behind Pauline Cotter for the Innes ward. Final results are announced on Thursday.

A basketball coach, a consultant and an app developer are among the new faces joining the Phil Mauger-led Christchurch City Council.

The 17-person council has at least six new members this term, according to preliminary results from Saturday’s local body election. It could potentially have seven, as one seat remains undecided.

In the Innes ward, progress results on Saturday had Ali Jones 46 votes ahead of incumbent councillor, Pauline Cotter. But preliminary results released on Sunday now have Cotter 11 votes in the lead. The final result will be declared on Thursday after special votes are included.

Turnout for the election was the highest it has been since 2010, as 43.3% of residents voted. In 2010, turnout was 51.7%

None of the five Voices for Freedom candidates who stood in Christchurch were elected. Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait and conspiracy theorist Carl Bromley also failed to win seats.

The election has heralded a shift on the council away from the left, with the Labour-aligned People’s Choice securing five seats, two fewer than last term. Cotter would make six, if she wins Innes. Two councillors are from the right-leaning Independent Citizens group.

Seven of the councillors were endorsed during campaigning by Mauger.

Stuff Ali Jones (left) was initially ahead of Pauline Cotter in progress results by 46 votes, but preliminary results have now put Cotter ahead by 11.

The city’s six new councillors are:

Tyrone Fields in Banks Peninsula, replacing Andrew Turner

Kelly Barber in Burwood, replacing Phil Mauger

Andrei Moore in Halswell, replacing Anne Galloway

Mark Peters in Hornby, replacing Jimmy Chen

Victoria Henstock in Papanui, replacing Mike Davidson

Tyla Harrison-Hunt in Riccarton, replacing Catherine Chu

Five of these councillors got in because the incumbent did not seek re-election.

They join Tim Scandrett, Jake McLellan, Celeste Donovan, James Gough, Aaron Keown, Sara Templeton, Yani Johanson, Melanie Coker and Sam MacDonald, who were all re-elected.

If Cotter’s slim lead sticks in the final results, it would mean the only existing councillor to lose their seat was Mike Davidson.

He was beaten by Victoria Henstock, an executive management and governance consultant, who said: “It felt like there was time for change and I think the voters have spoken.”

New mayor Phil Mauger (left) with new councillors Mark Peters and Victoria Henstock.

Henstock said there was a lot to do and learn.

“My priorities first are to meet the team and to get that teamwork going and to learn as much as I can,” she said.

According to preliminary results, Henstock got 5001 votes while Davidson got 2727.

Davidson said he was disappointed, but believed the city was in a better position now than when he joined the council six years ago.

“I sincerely hope that over the next three years council shows true climate leadership and also continues to value and invest in our many communities and our environment.”

Davidson said he would now take a small break.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Councillor Mike Davidson was beaten in the Papanui ward by Victoria Henstock, an executive management and governance consultant.

Meanwhile, Kelly Barber, an accounts manager who chaired the Coastal-Burwood community board, said he was “over the moon” to win in Burwood, Mauger’s old seat.

He previously stood unsuccessfully for council seat in the Coastal ward in 2021.

“I knocked on thousands of doors, met a lot of people. It was a lot of work, but enjoyable,” he said of his campaign.

Barber said he wanted to sort out roading problems across his ward and get more community centres set up, as well as to address flooding in Dallington and Avondale.

Tyla Harrison-Hunt, a basketball coach and cultural consultant, said he was shocked to win in Riccarton.

“It's been a while since Riccarton has had someone active and raring to go,” he said, explaining that he already has a list of 20 local issues to address.

“Once that list is ticked off over the next couple of months, I’m really looking forward to seeing what else we can do.”

Mark Peters, a former community board member who sells land surveying equipment, said he felt humbled to win in Hornby.

Peters said he wanted to give the ward a “strong, independent voice” and address its growing pains, particularly around increased traffic and infrastructure.

“It’s all a bit daunting to be honest ... but I think I’m up for it.”

Tyrone Fields, a social worker who is an app developer at Oranga Tamariki, said he was stoked to have won the Banks Peninsula seat.

“I was so happy.”

The new Christchurch City Council at Phil Mauger’s house on Sunday afternoon.

Fields said he wanted to carry on the good work done by former councillor Andrew Turner.

Andrei Moore, a former community board member who previously worked in sales, said he was feeling “revved up and ready to go” as the new Halswell councillor.

Moore said the area was growing, but infrastructure was not keeping up, and he wanted to fill in the gaps.