Transport plans in for an overhaul as new Christchurch mayor vows to unite his council

New Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger outlines his plans for his first term.

Christchurch’s new mayor wants to rewrite the city’s transport system, push neighbouring councils to help fund the stadium and has vowed to unite his councillors.

In his first in-depth interview since beating rival David Meates, Phil Mauger outlined plans to “soften” the council’s draft transport strategy and ditch part of a controversial cycleway on Harewood Rd.

Mauger wants to knock on the doors of surrounding district councils and urge them to help meet the $200-million shortfall for the $683m stadium.

He has also given himself a year to lift the council’s 15-year low approval rating with the public.

During the interview in his Avonhead home, Mauger said he had already talked to Wigram MP and Cabinet minister Megan Woods and planned to meet her again this week.

He also hopes to meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she visits Christchurch this week.

“We have got to work hand in hand. I don’t really care which Government is in. You work with what you have got. We have got to work together.”

Peter Meecham/stuff Phil Mauger says he is committed to the role for the long haul. He wants to be a two-term mayor.

An immediate challenge will be to bring his team together to work cohesively.

He now leads a council made up of some councillors that he personally endorsed and others that he did not – in some cases even backing their rivals.

Mauger’s winning margin of 3771 votes on Saturday had shrunk to 2843 on Sunday once preliminary results were announced, and could change again when final results come on Thursday.

Former mayor Lianne Dalziel won by 49,745 votes when she was first elected in 2013.

Mauger admitted the margin was “pretty sobering”, saying: “I thought it would have been a wee bit more.”

While his win is still sinking in, he said he was committed to the mayoralty for the long haul and hoped to be a two-term mayor.

“I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder.”

Transport plans

Aspects of the draft transport plan on the chopping block include congestion charging, road tolls and parking levies.

The council released the plan in August following pressure from Mauger and councillor Aaron Keown. Its aim is to slash carbon emissions and make the city streets safer, but his yet to go out to public consultation.

Mauger said he did not want to see the congestion charging and road tolls, and wanted to ditch a levy on new private car parks.

“I would like to think we can soften it up a bit. We do have to get people in town.”

He said the plan would make it too hard for motorists and he wanted to make it so “everybody was happy”.

Mauger toasts his win with wife Chrissy at their home in Avonhead on Saturday.

The Wings to Wheels cycleway on Harewood Rd, approved by the council in July, is likely to be overturned, but only if Mauger can get councillors’ support.

He has always said the cycleways were over-engineered and that the council could get more value for money.

But Mauger’s transport plans have raised concerns with some.

Transport consultant Glen Koorey​ said it was short-sighted to backtrack on the Harewood Rd cycleway, and was worried the new council would move away from more sustainable and progressive transport policies.

And former mayor Vicki Buck said she was unsure Mauger understood the extent of the action needed in relation to climate change.

“I think it’s a huge issue that requires massive and urgent response from city councils, central government and international governments.”

Mauger also said he wanted to lift the council’s approval rating with the public from its 15-year low of 42% to somewhere in the high 50s to early 60s in his first year as mayor.

He planned to do this by spending one day a fortnight in the community talking to groups.

“I just want to get in there and start getting things underway with morale and trust in the council.”

Peter Meecham/stuff Christchurch’s new mayor brings all the councillors together at his home the day after the election.

A and B team?

Some fear Mauger endorsing certain candidates during the campaign would lead to an A and B team scenario similar to that of former mayor Bob Parker’s reign.

Mauger insisted this would not happen.

He planned to work hard to get everyone working together – and the first step was hosting all the councillors at his home on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re stuck together for three years whether we like it or not. No-one goes to council to do a bad job. We have all got the same vision in mind, it’s just sometimes how we get there is different.”

But former mayor Garry Moore, who ran Meates’ campaign, said Mauger’s claim there would not be an A and B team was “completely hollow” when he publicly endorsed some councillors and not others.

He said he approached Meates to stand because he did not think Mauger would be able to be a good mayor.

“I have seen nothing to change my opinion.”

One of the first major decisions of Mauger’s tenure will be putting forward a deputy. The council decides, based on the strong recommendation of the mayor.

Mauger said he was looking for someone to an “extension of his own arm”. He had a couple of names in mind, but would not say who.

The new Christchurch City Council, from left, Victoria Henstock (Papanui), Sam MacDonald (Waimairi), Tyla Harrison-Hunt (Riccarton), Yani Johanson (Linwood), Andrei Moore (Halswell), Celeste Donovan (Coastal), Tyrone Fields (Banks Peninsula), mayor Phil Mauger, Mark Peters (Hornby), Kelly Barber (Burwood), Melanie Coker (Spreydon), James Gough (Fendalton), Jake McLellan (Central), Sara Templeton (Heathcote), Aaron Keown (Harewood), Ali Jones (Innes), and Tim Scandrett (Cashmere). Jones looked to have narrowly got in when this photo was taken, but updated results show she is now 11 votes behind Pauline Cotter for the Innes ward. Final results are announced on Thursday.

Stadium shortfall

Other meetings in the near future include talks with the city’s neighbouring district councils.

Mauger planned to hit them up for financial assistance to build the $683m stadium, but admitted there would likely to be some resistance.

But he said the stadium needed to be approached as a Canterbury facility.

“We’ve got to have a conversation with them – if you don’t ask you never know.”

He also wants the district councils to pitch in with the stadium’s ongoing operational costs, like they do with the Canterbury Museum.

He had other ideas to raise the $200m shortfall, including selling the Orangetheory Stadium land and surplus council land.

The council sold 1% of its surplus land last year and netted $40m, and Mauger said it would only need to sell $50m worth for four years to make up the shortfall.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the new-look council would bring a fresh perspective and new thinking, and hoped it would provide strong opportunities for business growth.

On the streets of Christchurch, residents welcomed the news of the new mayor.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch resident Jo Hutton things Phil Mauger is a “real dude”.

Jo Hutton, of Fendalton, thought Mauger was a “real dude”, saying: “I thought it was so wonderful when he fixed the street, the big puddle.”

Rochelle Clark, of Papanui, said Mauger was “a doer rather than a sayer”.

“I think he’s the right man for the job.”