Last-minute votes mean Christchurch council seat remains up for grabs

Who will be the councillor in Christchurch's Innes ward? Just 11 votes separate Ali Jones (left) and Pauline Cotter, but special votes are yet to be counted.

A Christchurch council seat is up in the air following a change in which candidate is ahead between progress and preliminary results, casting doubt over who will be the councillor for the Innes ward.

Progress results released on Saturday had Ali Jones 46 votes ahead of incumbent councillor, Pauline Cotter. But, preliminary results released on Sunday now have Cotter in the lead, 11 votes ahead of Jones.

The results have changed because votes cast on Saturday morning have now been counted.

But the winner remains uncertain because special votes are yet to be counted.

The outcome of those votes, and thus the final result and actual winner, is expected to be revealed on Thursday.

People can register a special vote for several reasons, including if they did not get their voting papers, if they are on a confidential electoral roll, or if they have moved house since the electoral roll was compiled.

SUPPLIED Phil Mauger talks about his mayoralty win from his home in Avonhead, Christchurch.

It is unclear how many special votes there are to count, but in 2019 special votes were issued to 2256 electors, while in 2016 there were 795.

Ali Jones was a councillor from 2013 to 2016, while Cotter has represented the Innes ward for the last three terms.

Jones said of the situation: “It is what it is.

“I was never counting my chickens on 46 votes anyway, and we’ve still got specials to come in, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I can get more than the 11 votes and then some through the specials.”

Jones said she knew of a number of people who did not getting voting packs and opted for a special vote.

“I don’t know what that means, I’m not a political analyst, but I do wonder if that’ll make a difference in the number of specials at least,” Jones said.

Cotter said the situation was the “weirdest feeling”.

She said she wanted to stand by her comments from the original result on Saturday, when she said: “I'm reading it like it's not me and that’s the way I'll stay until I'm told otherwise.”

Cotter said the situation showed how difficult it was to put your name forward for council.

“It is let the best person win and all that, but we’re humans, you know, and it’s very hard on us.”