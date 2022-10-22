Who are Christchurch's six new councillors and what do they want to achieve?

Six new faces are joining the Christchurch City Council for the 2022 to 2025 term.

Tyla Harrison-Hunt, Riccarton

Tyla Harrison-Hunt arrived in his new role as the councillor for Riccarton with a list of local issues he wants to solve.

“Riccarton has been underrepresented … it's time to step up and provide the residents with what they need and deserve, especially when they’re paying some pretty high rates,” he said.

Stuff Christchurch's six new city councillors, clockwise from top-left: Victoria Henstock, Tyrone Fields, Andrei Moore, Tyla Harrison-Hunt, Mark Peters and Kelly Barber.

Thirty-one-year-old Harrison-Hunt, who is a member of the Labour-aligned People’s Choice, has taken over the mantle of Riccarton councillor from Catherine Chu.

He is a successful businessman and consultant who was raised in Christchurch. He attended Hagley College and Aranui High School.

A decade ago, he founded a successful skills training business that is still operating.

About four years ago he opened a consulting business that helps organisations uphold the Treaty of Waitangi and become more culturally competent. Harrison-Hunt is of Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, and Te Ātiawa descent. He is also Muslim.

He hopes to be involved with the council’s multicultural work, he said, as building relationships is among his strengths.

Harrison-Hunt says he’s disappointed the previous council was split on the question of leaving the anti-Three Waters group Communities 4 Local Democracy. Seven councillors voted to leave, while six voted to stay.

He wants to hold fellow councillors to account for honouring the treaty and the Ngāi Tahu-council relationship.

“Some people think that the relationship between Ngāi Tahu and the council is really good. They say the word is ‘improving’. I mean, if you’re at a one out of 10 and then move to a two out of10, it is improving, but it’s not good enough.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Riccarton councillor Tyla Harrison-Hunt hopes to be involved with the council’s multicultural work.

Housing intensification is also on his radar. He says it must be done sensibly. He also wants to see the city’s tree canopy cover increase.

“I don’t think we can call ourselves the Garden City any more, unless you’re walking down Fisher Ave or Chester St East.”

Harrison-Hunt says new mayor Phil Mauger “seems like a nice bloke” and he’s looking forward to working with him.

Victoria Henstock, Papanui

Victoria Henstock is pretty clear about what she wants to see from the new council.

“I would like to see the councillors talking positively about the council and I would like to see the councillors behaving respectfully and professionally about their colleagues.”

Henstock, who joins the table as the new Papanui councillor, says councillors have to find a way to work together and support each other, even if there are disagreements.

“There’s no secret we’ve had a divided council table, and I think I can really add value in bringing some teamwork together around that table.

“You could say that our council table is an extension of family.

“I come from a large family. You have to find ways to work together.”

It’s about public confidence too.

The council’s approval rating is at its lowest point in 15 years and Henstock says to get confidence, “we have to act in a cohesive, collaborative way”.

Henstock arrives at the Christchurch council table with 20 years’ experience as a lawyer, and a decade in executive leadership and management. Her most recent role was with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, as general manager of strategy and influence.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Former lawyer Victoria Henstock says the new council has to find ways of working together, even if they disagree on some things.

Henstock ran for council in Papanui, where she has lived for about two decades. She has three children, aged 25, 20 and 14.

In winning her seat on the council, she ousted two-term councillor Mike Davidson.

Running for council is something she had always wanted to do, she said, explaining that this year felt right because of incoming reforms.

Henstock says there’s a sense that change is needed, pointing to the council’s dwindling approval rating.

“One of the key movers for change is making sure that you’ve got new people around the table. I really felt that I had something to offer.”

Henstock says her background in law will help.

“I’m familiar with the legislative reform process and able to take in a vast amount of technical information relatively well and get to the bottom of it.”

More locally, her priority will be the controversial Wheels to Wings cycleway on Harewood Rd. “I would like to lend my support to revisiting that.”

Henstock says she wants a solution that has more community support.

Mauger has said publicly he wants to ditch the cycleway, which was approved in July.

During submissions on the cycleway, more submitters were against it than in favour.

Henstock says she also wants to sort out footpaths in local parks. Some are “like mudbaths in the winter”.

She also wants to have a closer look at the new excess water use charge, saying there appears to be some inequity in it.

The charge disadvantages big families and some who cannot afford it, Henstock says.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Hornby councillor Mark Peters’ family has several rabbits and has been involved in rabbit hopping, which is the rabbit version of horse jumping.

Mark Peters, Hornby

Getting the council to listen to communities is a priority for Mark Peters.

It is an issue he has experience with. In 2018, Peters led a campaign to stop the council from building a library and pool at Denton Park. The council plans were eventually overturned.

“I want to really make sure that council listen to their communities in a proper way and to put out their consultation fairly and openly without any slant,” he says.

Asked for an example, Peters, who has served on the local community board since 2019, says consultation on the South Express major cycle route in Hornby in 2019 was not run well.

Community ideas were ignored and the changes made were cosmetic, he says.

More than 600 people submitted on the route: 49% supported it, 23% supported it with concerns, and 26% did not support it.

Peters says the Wheels to Wings cycleway is another example.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Donna Thomsen, owner of Copenhagen Bakery, is upset about a proposed new cycleway on Harewood Rd, which will mean on-street car parks outside her business are lost. (First published January 2021)

Changes were made, but they were not the significant changes the community wanted, he says. During consultation, 565 submissions were made against the cycleway and just 411 were in support.

“That’s the sort of thing where council loses the trust of the people.

“They just don’t feel listened to.”

Peters, who is married and has two teenage children, has a background in land surveying. He spent 13 years teaching it in Otago before moving to Christchurch in 2005 to sell surveying equipment.

At his home in Hornby, Peters also has several rabbits. His family has been involved locally in rabbit hopping, which is the horse show jumping equivalent for rabbits.

Hornby feels like a forgotten part of town with lots of ageing infrastructure, Peters says. He uses the “abhorrent” state of Amyes Rd as an example.

Priorities within council have to be shifted to “what is actually important and what needs to be done”, he says.

“There’s potentially too much priority onto the major cycle routes and not enough onto the everyday traffic flow.”

Peters says he also wants to bring the quarrying industry “back in line”, work with Environment Canterbury to improve public transport, and establish a “Hornby bush” to green up his traditionally industrial ward.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch’s new Halswell ward councillor, Andrei Moore, has lived in the suburb all his life.

Andrei Moore, Halswell

Life could have been very different for Andrei Moore.

The 31-year-old lived the first four weeks of his life in a Romanian orphanage.

He was adopted by a Kiwi couple, who brought him home to Halswell, and he has lived in the suburb ever since.

His family’s home was the second one to be built on Westlake Drive – the first was a show home.

“Our backyard as kids was just paddocks.”

Moore has seen huge change in the area since then, as Halswell has moved away from its semi-rural past.

It’s that growth that Moore wants the council to manage and plan better, because he says the infrastructure has not kept up.

“We are still missing sections of footpaths along most of our main roads, and we still do not have safe access around our schools despite growth in traffic and school rolls.”

Moore is also concerned there’s no pedestrian access outside some new subdivisions.

“Anyone wheelchair-bound in those areas are stuck in their streets for a year or two and to be honest that makes me sick.”

Moore figured out at 16 that school was not for him, so he left Middleton Grange, borrowed his brother’s suit and walked into a call centre, where he got a job.

By the time he was 17, Moore was working at AMI Insurance and has had a variety of jobs in sales since. He discovered a love for public service when he started working for former Port Hills MP Ruth Dyson.

“That is how I ended up standing for community board and finally found what I’m passionate about.”

Moore has spent the last three years on the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board and has been working full-time on board matters all year. He has been working as an Uber driver late at night to raise money for his campaign, which he funded entirely himself.

Moore ran for council as an independent, after standing for the community board in 2019 on a Labour-aligned People’s Choice ticket.

“I really wanted to run on my own policies, my own ideas and my own commitments.

“The ability to do my own thing and be in control of my own campaign and messaging was really important.”

He says there is no bad blood between him and People’s Choice.

Moore plans to devote most of his time to the new role.

“I have got no commitments outside of council. I’ve got no partner commitments, no family commitments and no other job commitments.”

Moore was not endorsed by mayor Mauger during the election campaign. In fact, Mauger endorsed his rival, Paul Lonsdale, who finished more than 3000 votes behind him.

“[Mauger] does not know me yet. He may find he really likes me. That is all ultimately in the past. This is the card we have been dealt, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

When he found out he had won the seat, Moore says he felt proud and emotional.

“I did shed a tear on the phone to the chief executive while trying to awkwardly end the phone call. We’re only human.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff New Banks Peninsula councillor Tyrone Fields has several challenges to tackle in his expansive ward.

Tyrone Fields, Banks Peninsula

Tyrone Fields arguably has the toughest ward in the city to cover.

Banks Peninsula might only have a population of about 9400, well under the 25,000 in the city wards, but it’s vast and diverse.

From Lyttelton, the ward spans almost 80km to Akaroa, and out to the numerous nearby bays.

There is a strong perception across the peninsula that Christchurch does not care about it.

Add these two factors together and Fields has quite the challenge ahead of him.

“They feel unloved. It’s something I’m incredibly mindful of because it’s what people keep on telling me.”

Fields also does not live in the ward. He lives over the hill in Somerfield with his wife Angela and their two children, Luka, 17 and Hannah, 14.

But Fields does not see this as an issue. He grew up in Lyttelton and his parents still live there.

He has represented the township on the Banks Peninsula Community Board for the past four years.

“I know Lyttelton, I grew up there. To think that I don’t understand the issues in Lyttelton – I absolutely do. I’ve been living them forever.”

Fields says the key is to talk to people.

“If you live in Lyttelton, you don’t know what’s going on in Akaroa, and if you live in Gough’s Bay you don’t know what’s going on in Governors Bay. You’ve just got to get out there. It doesn’t matter where you live.”

He wants his constituents to see he is listening to them and that the council is listening.

He is replacing long-time councillor Andrew Turner, who was the ward’s councillor for nine years and stood down from local body politics at the election.

“I value the stuff that he has done, and I want to keep that going and make my own mark as well.”

Mitigating climate change is also at the top of his agenda.

“We have got a real challenge with climate change and that has got to underpin everything that we do.

“If are trying to be a zero-carbon city, look no further than the place that is the lungs of the city.”

RHYVA VAN ONSELEN/STUFF More than 1000 climate activists at the latest School Strike 4 Climate in Christchurch demanded "more radical" action on climate change from elected representatives. (First published September 23, 2022)

Banks Peninsula is also one of the most engaged wards in the city. Its voter turnout was 61% – double that of the Riccarton and Central wards, and significantly higher than the Christchurch average of 43%.

Fields is another councillor who was not endorsed by Mauger, but he is pretty confident he can work with the new mayor regardless.

“He doesn’t know me, but after he gets to know me he will probably think differently.”

Fields has resigned from his job at Oranga Tamariki, where he was working as an analyst, to focus on being a councillor.

But he is going to have to find some time to play football on the weekend with fellow councillor Yani Johanson.

The pair played football together as teenagers and Johanson convinced him to come out of retirement if he made it on to council.

Kelly Barber, Burwood

Local politics is in Kelly Barber’s blood.

The new Burwood city councillor is taking a seat at the council table nearly a century after his great-grandfather, Dan Sullivan, served as mayor in the 1930s.

His father was also a Nelson city councillor back in the 1980s.

“Most families probably don’t talk about politics, religion and sport... that's all we talked about,” he says.

Barber has worked in sales and marketing for the past 30 years, but in 2019 was elected to the Coastal-Burwood Community Board and became chairperson. Now he relinquishes that role as he steps up to the council table.

Among Barber’s prirorities as Burwood councillor are the lack of community facilities and continual flooding in parts of his ward.

He also wants to sort out the unfinished exit in the Prestons Park subdivision and empower community organisations, such as the Aranui Community Trust.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Burwood councillor Kelly Barber wants to talk up Christchurch and personally welcome people to the city.

Asked about the wider city, Barber says he wants it to move beyond “the hangover that is the earthquakes”.

The council needs to look at how it might show the world that Christchurch is open for business, he says.

“Who wouldn’t want to come here? You can ski one day and then the next day you can surf.”

Barber says he could achieve this as a councillor by “talking up the city” and personally welcoming people here.

“I mean I’ve got an idea, it’s crazy, that each councillor hosts someone from a town from within New Zealand for a day, a weekend, and shows them Canterbury and shows them a little bit of what we’ve got here.”

Barber, also a keen sportsman who has competed in the Coast to Coast, says the Canterbury region should have a cycle tour too, like the Tour of Southland. “We should start that conversation.”

Asked if he can see himself on the board of ChristchurchNZ, the council’s economic development agency, Barber says “absolutely”. (Two councillors have previously sat on the board).

“I’ve been in sales and marketing for 30-plus years. I see opportunities,” he says.

“I’d certainly hope to be involved in the next phase of Christchurch’s development.”