Skeletons, a fossil and thousands of treasures reveal Christchurch history

The site of Christchurch's new stadium Te Kaha has been examined by a team of archaeologists - who made some interesting finds.

Blair McPhee is standing in a waist-deep hole in the ground wielding a small shovel.

With each blow, he has no idea what he might unearth.

A few days ago, at a spot just a few metres away, McPhee discovered a complete skeleton.

It was the bones of a small pet dog, buried in the Christchurch soil more than a century ago. Before that, he found a Chilean peso from 1853.

“It is not uncommon to find pet burials,’’ he said. “At least three of those guys have turned up.”

McPhee, who describes himself as an “associate dirty monkey”, is part of a team conducting one of the biggest archaeological digs in New Zealand.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Blair McPhee carefully removes layers of soil as he excavates a former rubbish pit on the arena site.

Archaeologists have been working on the site of the planned Te Kaha stadium, which stretches over three blocks in central Christchurch, for more than three months.

They have unearthed thousands of objects from the 19th century, including an intact shoe, the Chilean peso, and even old vegetable plots.

Objects like a ceramic pot of cherry flavoured toothpaste, intact glass bottles, a ceramic pot of cold cream and decorative clay pipes have opened a window into how Christchurch people lived in the 1800s.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The complete skeleton of a dog buried on the site in the 19th century is one of three unearthed during the investigation.

McPhee said it was not the first time he has uncovered bones long buried in the ground.

Before he was an archaeologist he was a palaeontologist, and dug for ancient dinosaur bones in South Africa.

He used rock saws to disinter the bones of sauropods, a type of dinosaur that includes the long-necked plant-eating diplodocus, from concrete-hard stone.

The bones he unearthed in South Africa came from beasts that fell 200 million years ago. The bones of the dog found in Christchurch were probably buried in the 1870s.

“I am that rare archaeologist who has also dug for dinosaur bones,’’ he says as he breaks the soil with his shovel.

Ironically, he found a fossil on the site a few weeks ago. The petrified shell was presumably left behind by one of the doctors who lived in a large house that stood on the site from the 1870s to the 1960s.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Underground Overground Archaeology principal archaeologist Clara Watson hard at work.

“It would have been in somebody’s cabinet of curios.”

He said there were similarities between being a dinosaur hunter and an archaeologist.

“You are exhuming stuff from the earth, so it has that similarity. And you are still drawing interpretations from what you find.”

Principal archaeologist Clara Watson said the size of the stadium site meant they have only investigated targeted spots. They chose a series of sites where houses once stood, but were then demolished and replaced with car parks.

Those sites were the most likely to have remained undisturbed since the 19th century. Watson said they chose sites where both working-class cottages and upper-class mansions once stood.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The empty holes after archaeologists have removed all the artefacts found on the site.

She said the unearthed treasures would give a broad insight into 19th century life in Christchurch.

“A lot of the time we are doing archaeology in isolation. We don’t get the chance to do broader comparative stuff.

“This site will give us a very good baseline of what is typically on these sites. And we can divide that up by period and also socio-economic status.”

Any construction work in a place associated with pre-1900 human activity, where there may be evidence relating to the history of New Zealand, requires special permission. The permission may require archaeologists to investigate the site and catalogue any finds.

The archaeological investigation for the stadium site, which has been completed during the early groundwork for the project, is funded by the Christchurch City Council as part of the stadium budget.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A glass bottle and various china plates found in the soil under the earth in central Christchurch.

The area of the site being explored this week is in the northeastern corner of the future stadium site. A mechanical digger had cleared about a metre of topsoil and gravel to reveal potential treasure troves.

The beige, sandy soil is pockmarked with darker patches of earth, stray bricks and old clay drainage pipes. Each one of those darker marks could contain surprises. It could be a metre-deep rubbish pit full of fascinating artefacts, or it could be a shallow pit of discarded fire ashes.

The only way to solve the mystery is to start digging.

The spot being investigated by McPhee is a rubbish pit largely full of old bricks. But there are other treasures in there. McPhee uses a small, diamond shaped trowel to pick through the soil. He finds a fragment of Victorian ceramic and part of a glass bottle.

Then he picks up his shovel to dig a bit more, once again launching into the unknown. He smiles.

“This job is nothing if not good exercise.”