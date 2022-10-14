Woman still in pain five years after pothole accident changed her life

Phillipa Cottman injured her back falling off her bike after hitting a pothole on Shands Rd in Christchurch in 2017.

Phillipa Cottman is still in pain five years after breaking a vertebra when she hit a pothole on a motorbike.

The Christchurch woman was riding pillion and was thrown so high into the air she kicked the driver of the motorbike in the armpit.

Her fall back onto the motorbike broke her coccyx, fractured a vertebra and damaged nerves in her hand.

“It was horrendous. I have had trouble with my back ever since,’’ she said.

“I thought I had broken my back. The pain was amazing. I rolled off the bike. I couldn’t walk. I lay there until the ambulance came.”

Cottman was speaking out about the accident in a bid to encourage the Government to put more funding towards road maintenance.

“It changed my whole life. I can’t do anything now. It has really affected me, that one pothole,” she said.

Supplied A photograph of potholes on Shands Rd in Christchurch taken in 2017 at the time of the accident.

“Before the accident, I cleared a quarter acre on a steep slope with a scythe by hand. Now, hanging clothes on the drying rack does my back.”

The call comes as National Party leader Christopher Luxon launched a campaign to fix the worst potholes in New Zealand.

The “Pothole of the Week” project called on the public to post pictures of bad potholes to National’s Facebook page and sign a petition calling on the Government to prioritise road funding.

Cottman said Christchurch City Council had been warned about potholes on the stretch of Shands Rd before the incident in August 2017.

“That pothole was huge and there had been prior complaints from businesses in that area about that particular stretch of road.”

Despite the effect on Cottman’s life, the city council says it has no records of the incident, nor about a business contacting it to ask for action.

Last year the council spent $389,000 fixing 5130 potholes across the city, a spokesperson said, adding that there are currently 80 potholes on roads covered by the council, excluding Banks Peninsula.

Supplied Cottman claimed the Christchurch City Council had been warned about the potholes before the accident.

“The transport team records the jobs after being received from the public or when they are logged by a contractor during monthly road inspections,” the spokesperson said.

“If a complaint is about an existing pothole then we action repair.

“When reported to us, we reply to affected parties with concern, and will inspect [the] site after the repair to determine if any further work is required.”

For Cottman, the fallout from the accident still affects her life.

“The vertebra still hasn’t healed and it never will.

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Cottman said she takes painkillers almost every day so she can go about her life.

“I have 11 grandchildren and I have to watch my back with them.

“We used to go for a ride on the bike every weekend and now I don’t.

“I have painkillers just about every day. I am not going to sit down and do nothing. I take the painkillers so I can do stuff like volunteer work.

“It is all from one pothole. I couldn’t believe it.”