Person arrested after serious two-vehicle crash in Dunedin

Police attend a serious crash in Dunedin.

A person has been arrested on “driving-related matters” after a person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dunedin.

They were taken into custody and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Dunedin's railway station, at the intersection of Stuart and Castle streets, about 11pm on Wednesday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A person has been seriously injured in a crash in central Dunedin.

The spokesperson said one person was driving a moped.

The person seriously injured was now in a stable condition, they said.

Diversions were in place and a scene examination would continue on Thursday morning.

Traffic was moving slowly around the southbound one-way system.