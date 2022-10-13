Person arrested after serious two-vehicle crash in Dunedin
A person has been arrested on “driving-related matters” after a person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dunedin.
They were taken into custody and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.
Emergency services were called to the scene outside Dunedin's railway station, at the intersection of Stuart and Castle streets, about 11pm on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said one person was driving a moped.
The person seriously injured was now in a stable condition, they said.
Diversions were in place and a scene examination would continue on Thursday morning.
Traffic was moving slowly around the southbound one-way system.