Three-term councillor Pauline Cotter wins Christchurch council seat by 16 votes

Pauline Cotter was first elected to the Christchurch City Council in 2013.

Three-term councillor Pauline Cotter has won a neck-and-neck race for the final spot on the Christchurch City Council.

She will continue as the ward councillor after defeating Ali Jones by just 16 votes, according to final local body election results released on Friday afternoon.

The first counts released on Saturday had Jones in the lead by 46 votes, a lead she lost about 24 hours later when newer counts gave Cotter an 11-vote advantage.

Friday’s result now includes special votes, and confirm that Cotter finished with 2653 votes in total, while Jones got 2637.

The result will pull the council slightly back towards the left.

Cotter is a member of the Labour-aligned People’s Choice group.

Her victory in Innes means the 17-person council will now have six People’s Choice councillors, which is one less than the previous term.

Jones was endorsed during her campaign by new mayor Phil Mauger.

Her slim defeat in Innes means only seven of the city’s 16 councillors are endorsed by Mauger, one shy of forming a majority.

Meanwhile, mayor Phil Mauger's gap over rival David Meates shrunk further in the final results.

Mauger had a 2843 vote advatage over Meates in preliminary results released on Sunday. The final results shrunk the gap to just 2271 votes.