Three-term councillor Pauline Cotter wins Christchurch council seat by 16 votes after final count

Pauline Cotter was first elected to the Christchurch City Council in 2013.

Three-term councillor Pauline Cotter has won a neck-and-neck race for the final spot on the Christchurch City Council – but challenger Ali Jones says she is considering asking for a recount.

Cotter defeated Jones by just 16 votes, according to final local body election results released on Friday afternoon.

The first counts released last Saturday had Jones in the lead by 46 votes, a lead she lost 24 hours later when newer counts gave Cotter an 11-vote advantage.

Friday’s result now includes special votes, and confirms that Cotter finished with 2653 votes in total, while Jones got 2637.

The result will pull the council slightly back towards the left, as Cotter is a member of the Labour-aligned People’s Choice group.

Her victory in the Innes ward means the 17-person council will now have six People’s Choice councillors, which is one less than the previous term.

Cotter said the result was a huge relief.

“It was very, very close, which is interesting – that’s one word for it,” she said. “But I’m very pleased that I’m back in and I can continue doing the work that I have been doing for Innes.”

Among Cotter’s priorities include building a new community centre in Shirley and getting the Edgeware Pool built.

Cotter said she also wanted to keep climate change at the forefront of the council. “We need to really pick up that work that we started last term.”

On Facebook and Twitter, Jones said “Well done Pauline, it was a very close result”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ali Jones says she is considering asking for a recount after a 16-vote defeat in the race to become Innes ward councillor.

But, she added: “I’m not going to say haere ra [goodbye] just yet as I’m considering a recount.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t take any more waiting ... watch this space!”

Jones was endorsed during her campaign by new mayor Phil Mauger.

Her slim defeat in Innes means only seven of the city’s 16 councillors are endorsed by Mauger, one shy of forming a majority.

Meanwhile, mayor Mauger's gap over rival David Meates shrank further in the final results.

Mauger had a 2843 vote advantage over Meates in preliminary results released on Sunday. The final results reduced the gap to just 2271 votes.