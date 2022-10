Police have made an arrest after an assault in Christchurch (file photo).

Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman after an assault in Richmond, Christchurch on Thursday night.

Police were called to an address on Perth St in Richmond about 6:55pm.

A man at the address had sustained a moderate injury and was taken to hospital.

The woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday, facing serious assault charges.