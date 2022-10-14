Man stops 'suspicious' teenager from leaving dairy to allow police to arrive

A member of the public stopped a teenager who had been acting suspiciously from leaving a dairy, squaring up to him and blocking the door until the police arrived.

The stand-off happened after concerns the youngster, who was dressed in dark clothing and wearing a hood, had been behaving similarly at another nearby dairy shortly before.

The incident happened on Thursday evening in Woolston, Christchurch, and a teenager was arrested.

CCTV footage at Yash Dairy on Ferry Rd showed a young person wearing a black face mask, black pants and a black and grey hoodie entering the store and walking around before a man wearing a cap entering from the street.

READ MORE:

* Boys aged 10 and 13 charged with aggravated robbery of Christchurch dairy

* Shops across south and West Auckland targeted in spate of burglaries

* Fog cannon activated during dairy robbery in Christchurch



The member of the public stands in the way of the youth, blocking the glass door entrance to the dairy.

The pair appear to exchange words before the young person approaches close, chest to chest.

At one point, the young person flicks the man’s cap off his head.

The stand-off continues for nearly two minutes until the teenager pushes the man aside as he is on the phone, possibly to the police, said Yash Dairy owner Mayur Soni.

Soni’s son was manning the dairy at the time, but he said he understood the young person had come from the dairy down the road, Krishna Dairy, and had looked threatening.

He said the police took the hooded youth away and told him the offender was 13 years old.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The hooded youth entered Krishna Dairy on Ferry Rd, Woolston twice in 30 minutes before being stopped from leaving another dairy just down the road.

The owners of Krishna Dairy, who did not wish to be named, said the teenager had gone into their dairy about 7.15pm, looking “scary” with his face mask on and hood up.

They said when he looked around, they asked, “What are you looking for?” He didn’t give a response and left.

He returned about 30 minutes later, they said, prompting one of the dairy owners to stand in the doorway to stop him leaving with items without paying.

They said he reached for a can of V in the fridge and put it back before keeping threatening eye contact.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Yash Dairy owner Mayur Soni said the police told him the young person was 13.

He was “not good”, they said.

When he left empty-handed, they said a couple of people from the street asked the owners: “What happened?” before following the hooded teenager down the street.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the site about 7.45pm after receiving a report that someone had been seen threatening or assaulting a worker by grabbing them.

“The caller kept track of the alleged offender until police arrived, upon which point he was arrested.”

It comes during a year of increased ramraids and youth offending across the country.