A car has been flipped on its roof during a crash in Riccarton, Christchurch, on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.18am at the intersection of Matipo St and Blenheim Rd.

One fire truck from Ilam was at the scene where one lane of Matipo St is blocked.

No injuries had been reported to police, a spokesperson said.