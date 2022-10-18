First pictures: 'They were running out of beach' – dramatic rescue of pair who drove off cliff

Footage from the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter service shows the car on its roof after driving over a 7m cliff.

Two people were winched to safety after their car crashed off a 7m cliff down onto an Otago beach on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9.30pm on Beach Rd, near Gees Rd in Kakanui, Waitaki District.

The car had driven off a grass layby, stranding the two men on a small gravel beach, surrounded by high wet cliffs, as waves pounded into them.

‘’They were running out of beach. The waves were crashing up to their waists,’’ winch operator Kevin Gale, of the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter service, said.

‘’If the tide had got any higher they wouldn’t have been in a good place.’’

Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter The car’s occupants were not seriously injured in the crash and were rescued before the tide reached their vehicle.

When the Dunedin-based helicopter arrived, the crew could see the pair and an upside-down vehicle.

Gale winched a paramedic down to the beach, who assessed the pair as not being badly injured.

They were individually placed in a ‘’rescue nappy’’ and winched to the shore, where fire crews from Kakanui, Weston and Oamaru were waiting alongside police and ambulance crew members.

‘’Surprisingly, their injuries weren’t too bad,” Gale said.

‘’From what I understand they had been there for quite some time. They would have been cold and a bit scared. Probably not the most pleasant place to be on a dark, rainy night.’’

Google Maps The pair crashed off Beach Rd, down a 7m cliff, near Gees Rd in the Waitaki District. (File photo)

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Oamaru Hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was checked and released without injury.

Cliff Rescue members from an Otago Search and Rescue squad from Dunedin, as well as Cliff Rescue members from the Dunedin fire service, were also sent to the scene.

Police were continuing to investigate how the crash occurred.

Just three days earlier, members of Otago’s level three rope rescue team staged a mock rescue of a “casualty” from the bottom of a cliff, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said in a Facebook post.

The exercise included a firefighter abseiling down the cliff face, harnessing the “casualty” into the basket, then guiding it while it was hauled back up by other team members at the top.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Members of Otago's level three rope rescue team took part in an exercise in Dunedin on Friday, staging a mock rescue of a “casualty” from the bottom of a cliff. The team was involved in a real cliff rescue on Monday, rescuing two people who crashed off a cliff near Kakanui.

“These exercises are an annual requirement for our career firefighters to practise their specialist skills and be assessed to maintain their currency,” Fenz said.