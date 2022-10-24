Final 1% yet to be paid living wage at Christchurch City Council-owned companies

Thirty-one employees at Citycare are not yet paid a living wage, but should be by the end of the year.

A claim in a recent annual report that all employees at Christchurch City Council companies are being paid a living wage is incorrect.

The city council owns eight businesses that collectively employ more than 3100 staff. The businesses include Christchurch Airport, Lyttleton Port and maintenance firm Citycare.

Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), an investment company which oversees the businesses for the council, said in its recent annual report all the employees would be paid a living wage by September.

The current living wage is $23.65. It took effect on September 1. By comparison, the minimum wage is $21.20.

READ MORE:

* Council cleaners and rubbish collectors to get the living wage

* Christchurch City Council-controlled companies yet to fully implement living wage

* Christchurch City Council calls for its companies to tackle salary gap

* Dunedin City Council workers to earn living wage



But 31 people at national contracting company Citycare are not yet paid the living wage, according to Paul Silk, the acting chief executive of CCHL. That represents about 2% of the company’s employees.

He said CityCare was still negotiating with two smaller unions and it was unfortunate the talks did not conclude in September.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Felicia Scherrer, of the Living Wage Movement, discusses Dunedin becoming an accredited living wage council. (Video first published September 2019)

Silk said he expected the negotiations to wrap up before the end of the year, but could not say what roles the negotiations involved as it could identify individuals.

Citycare has made “substantial progress” to become a living wage employer in 2022 and has worked to implement a national framework with the living wage as the starting point, he said.

In a statement, a Citycare spokesperson said they were committed to paying the living wage and contracts with major suppliers increasingly included living wage provisions.

It comes more than four years after Christchurch City Council directed CCHL to implement the living wage at all of its companies.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Councillor Jake McLellan says paying contractors a living wage is complex, but it’s not an excuse.

The council initially asked for this to be achieved within three years, but the timeline was delayed as Covid-19 shifted CCHL’s priority to protecting jobs.

The living wage is calculated annually and is determined as an hourly rate a worker should be paid to have “the necessities of life and participate as an active citizen in the community”.

Councillor Jake McLellan said it was good to see CCHL “on the home stretch” of paying the living wage to employees.

He said he now wanted the requirement to encompass contractors, too.

“It’s complex, but that’s no excuse not to do it,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Councillor Celeste Donovan wants CCHL to “go further faster” with paying contractors a living wage.

Councillor Celeste Donovan agreed, saying CCHL needed to “go further, faster” to get contractors onto the living wage.

Last year the city council told CCHL it wanted the companies to pay their contractors the living wage by May 2023.

Silk said it was his expectation contracts with major suppliers would include provisions for the living wage, if it was not already paid.

“This remains a priority area of focus for all subsidiaries,” Silk said.

Paying contractors a living wage is one of four requirements for a business to become accredited as a living wage employer.

Christchurch City Council itself is accredited, but its companies are not.

Nathaniel Herz-Edinger, a Christchurch community organiser for the Living Wage Movement, said he wanted all working families to earn a decent living.

“We’re pretty confident CCHL will take the next step soon and get accredited,” he said.

At a pre-election debate hosted by the Living Wage Movement, mayor Phil Mauger and councillors Jake McLellan, Celeste Donovan, Melanie Coker and Yani Johanson supported a proposed October 2023 deadline for CCHL companies to become accredited.