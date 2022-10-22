Single mum-of-three watched property burn for second time in two years

Anna Wilkinson's home was one of two properties destroyed in a fire at Pine Beach, North Canterbury. It was the second time her house had been on fire in less than two years.

Anna Wilkinson watched helplessly as her home and everything she owned went up in flames.

The single mother-of-three experienced déjà vu when she answered the phone on Saturday night to hear there was a fire at her house in Pines Beach, North Canterbury – it was the second such call she’d received in less than two years.

The house, where she had brought up her three boys, held 12 years of memories.

With tears streaming down her face, Wilkinson walked through what was left of it this week in the hope she would find something salvageable.

READ MORE:

* House destroyed by fire had previously been origin of large scrub fire

* 'Your house is on fire': Palmerston North woman returns from park to find home ablaze

* Lucky escape as fire destroys Canterbury home



Wilkinson’s was one of two houses destroyed by the fire on Saturday.

The fire started in her neighbour’s home, the same property where a large scrub fire started in the backyard in January last year.

Wilkinson said she was told by fire investigators an electrical fault in the back bedroom of her neighbour’s property caused the fire, however Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said on Friday the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

Strong winds on Saturday night hampered firefighting efforts. They were called back on Sunday morning when the fire flared up again in Wilkinson’s property.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Wilkinson still hopes she can salvage some of her things.

On the night of the fire, Wilkinson had dropped her three boys, aged 5, 9 and 13, off at their dad’s for the night and was at a quiz night with friends when she got the call.

“I thought ‘not again, how can this be happening again’?”

She could see flames “twice the size of the house” when she pulled up down the road from her home on Dunns Ave.

“I felt helpless, I was watching my house burn just knowing I’m losing everything. Just standing there knowing there was nothing I could do.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff She could see flames “twice the size of the house” when she arrived at the property.

“We knew next door had completely gone but couldn’t see my house through the thick smoke. When we could see later through to the house the damage was clear.”

Apart from some photo albums and notepads, some jewellery and kitchenware, Wilkinson was left with nothing but the clothes she wore.

The fire in January last year started in her neighbour’s backyard before it spread to her backyard.

It destroyed the chicken coop, the woodshed and melted the paint on the house and the spouting.

After that, Wilkinson moved the photo albums to be closer to the front door.

The following day she had to tell her boys their home was gone.

“They are taking it well so far but it’s times like when they go to take a shower and have nothing to change into that it’s upsetting.”

Although Wilkinson is surrounded by family and friends, she said the fire was hard to face as a single mum.

Catriona Shand/Supplied The two houses were well alight by the time firefighters arrived.

“Making these big decisions and not being able to discuss it with somebody is hard.”

The community has rallied together to set up donations and a Givealittle page to raise money for the family, which Wilkinson was “so grateful for”.

“It’s hard to know what you need until you need it.”

Wilkinson’s house and contents is insured and she has started the process of making claims and figuring out their next steps.

“It’s hard to know where to begin.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The house is still standing but little remains.

Fenz group manager Dave Berry said 11 fire trucks were initially called to the house fire at 8:51pm on Saturday.

No-one was hurt in the fire.

“This is a timely reminder for residents to have an escape plan and to practise it.

“We also recommend photoelectric smoke alarms in all sleeping and living areas to provide early detection of fire,” Berry said.

Neighbour Catriona Shand said her house, which is next door to the house where the fire started, had also suffered heat damage, including melted guttering and broken windows.

She desperately tried to hose down the deck out the back of her property as the fire took hold next door.

The heat was so intense it felt like it could blister the skin on her arms, she said.