Kmart fans line up from 3am for new Ashburton store

Excited shoppers rush to Ashburton's new Kmart for the first day of trading in the Mid Canterbury town.

Natasha Grant’s daughter wanted to start queueing for the opening Kmart’s new Ashburton store at midnight, but they compromised and turned up at 3am instead.

They weren’t the only eager customers already lining up at that time for the district’s first Kmart store.

“We saw one car here and thought, ‘oh cool, we're not the only ones’,” Grant said.

The doors of the new 3650m2 store officially opened at 8am on Thursday, with a long line of keen shoppers ready to snap up some new items.

The first customers were welcomed with applause by staff while Ashburton College and Tinwald School students sang waiata at the front entrance.

“It’s just the excitement of having something new in the town,” Grant said.

She stocked up on candles and said she looked forward to bringing her grandchildren back for some Christmas shopping, at a more reasonable hour.

Tinwald School student Nellie Clay, 8, had some shopping to do after her performance. She had just one thing on her list: a dragon costume.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new store opened to the public on Thursday morning.

She found what she was looking for straight away.

“It's well stocked and there's a good variety of things,” mum Kirsty Clay said.

Seventeen-year-old Darnell Lima said she normally ventured north to Christchurch for her shopping, but on Thursday she was on a clothes and makeup buying spree in her hometown.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Darnell Lima, 17, has clothes and makeup on her shopping list.

Store manager Kim Spooner said she the new store had been “a long time coming”. Having worked in both the Riccarton and Papanui stores in Christchurch, she was ready to start her new role in the Ashburton store.

“There's just pure excitement. It's going to be great for Ashburton,” she said.

The store had about 88 staff, with more roles to be filled in the coming weeks. Spooner estimated about 200 people had applied for roles.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new Ashburton store is in the River Crossing development on the corner of Cass and South streets.

“The store gives people better access to affordable prices, and it's just in time for Christmas.”

Kmart also announced on Thursday that it would return to Dunedin with a new store on Andersons Bay Rd.

The development would occupy the original Mitre 10 building site, and later Smiths City site, next to McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's.

Dunedin's previous Kmart store, in Meridan Mall in the CBD, closed in 2020 because the company's new strategy prevented it from leasing buildings with seismic ratings under 67%.

Stuff Kmart is set to return to Dunedin after closing its previous store in the city in 2020.

Meridan Mall had a seismic performance of less than 34% of the new building standard.

Some staff were redeployed and some were made redundant.

Kmart property group general manager Ben Smith said in a statement that the company had been working hard to find a new location in Dunedin.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ashburton Kmart opened to the public on Thursday morning. Store manager Kim Spooner talks with customer Natasha Grant, who began queueing at 3am.

The new standalone store would employ more than 100 people and would house the full Kmart range.

“We are incredibly grateful and appreciative of the community's patience whilst we have been securing all the right elements to land this new location,” Smith said.

An opening date for the new store had yet to be confirmed as the development was still subject to final council consent.