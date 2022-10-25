Canterbury Museum favourites face final days, while others will survive

Canterbury Museum prepares for its redevelopment. And this means that the entire museum collection - with 2.3 million items - has to be moved, as exhibitions manager Neil Phillips explains.

The penny-farthing, the horse and the skidoo will survive, but the cave and the giant globe face their final days.

As the Canterbury Museum packs up its 2.3 million treasures in preparation for a major $205 million revamp of its Christchurch building, some popular exhibits may never return when the attraction reopens in five years.

Museum director Anthony Wright said old favourites like the model horse, the penny-farthing, and the skidoo, all ridden by young visitors for generations, will return to the new museum because they “bring a smile to people’s faces”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Canterbury Museum exhibitions manager Neil Phillips in front of the globe, which may not make the move.

But the cave – a nook that children love to explore in the lobby of the museum – and the giant revolving globe, which gives visitors a view of the world from the perspective of New Zealand, may not.

Vicki Anderson/Stuff Hollie Anderson, 7, playing on the horse at the Canterbury Museum in 2016. The horse will feature in the new museum.

“We want to keep that slightly retro curious discovery feel that this museum has always had,’’ Wright said.

He said the elaborate dioramas and taxidermised specimens from the Bird Hall would be used in the new museum.

Classic displays like the Christchurch Street and the Fred and Myrtle Paua Shell House will also be retained.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Digital technician Sarah Cragg wraps a skeleton of a gannet at the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch.

But the globe will probably not return in its current form.

“I am not sure yet if that will come back,” Wright said.

“We will try to do something that is a memory of that. Some of the geography on that globe is colonial. We need to be careful about what we are teaching people.”

The ambitious redevelopment plan involves demolishing parts of the museum built between the 1950s and 1990s, restoring historic parts of the complex, and incorporating the Robert McDougall Art Gallery, which has been leased from the Christchurch City Council.

STUFF The Canterbury Museum has developed over the last 150 years. (Video first published October 9, 2020)

The museum will close in April for five years for the revamp, but plans to open a pop-up venue in the city.

The budget was cut after it blew out by 23% from $195m to $245m due to rising construction costs and inflation. It was slashed back to $205m by removing base isolation for historic parts of the museum.

“We had to find a significant saving to stay within budget. It was the only option that could save enough to get us back to budget,’’ Wright said.

The majority of the completed museum will be base isolated and have a new concrete basement for collection storage, with the Government granting $25m for earthquake protection measures earlier this month.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Collections technicians Luke Rowell and Ani Mareroe wrap parts of an Allosaurus at the museum.

Wright said the basement would increase the museum’s storage space by 35%, and it was designed to protect the collection from possible floods or rising water tables.

“There are three layers of water protection for the internal storage space. It is almost inconceivable that you could get water through there.

“We have done everything possible to protect it.”

Supplied The proposed new atrium space will feature a blue whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling.

Museum staff are now packing up the collection for the move. About 16 trucks a day are taking items from the collection to a storage warehouse. Galleries in the museum will progressively close between now and Christmas.

The museum will be empty by the end of January, and a farewell exhibition will be held in the otherwise vacant gallery in February and March, before the museum closes in April.

The museum still needs to raise $25 million by April before construction work can start. Bosses are in funding talks with the Lotteries fund and a government culture fund for the remaining money.