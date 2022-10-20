Kea Aerospace launch plush toy into stratosphere aboard balloon

Kea Aerospace launched a plush kea toy into the upper atmosphere using a high altitude balloon on Saturday.

A Canterbury aerospace company has launched a plush kea toy 31km into the sky, in a trip that will help develop the first stratospheric aircraft ever built in New Zealand.

The plush kea soared into the stratosphere aboard a high altitude balloon on Saturday before parachuting back to earth and landing in a South Island paddock.

The balloon was launched by Kea Aerospace and also carried instruments and experimental technology that will help the company develop a new solar-powered autonomous aircraft they plan to fly for the first time this summer.

Kea Aerospace chief technology officer Philipp Sueltrop said the balloon and its feathery cargo, called Kelly the Kea, was launched in Mt Somers on Saturday morning, was airborne for 108 minutes, and then landed on a farm near Hinds in Mid Canterbury.

“We use the balloon to test equipment for our own high altitude platform,’’ he said.

“It was measuring UV values and anything that will help us to operate our fixed wing, high altitude aircraft in the stratosphere.”

Kea Aerospace, which was founded by Rocket Lab seed investor Mark Rocket, is developing an autonomous aircraft that would fly at a height of 20km for up to 16 hours at a time gathering high resolution imagery.

Supplied Kelly the Kea hitched a ride aboard a high altitude flight above Canterbury on Saturday.

The Kea Atmos Mk 1 could be used for monitoring traffic, precision farming, environmental monitoring and providing real time information during civil emergencies.

The aircraft, which is currently being built in Christchurch, would have a wingspan of 12.5m and weigh under 40 kilograms.

The new aircraft is scheduled to take off from Kaitōrete Spit near Birdlings Flat outside Christchurch for its first stratospheric flight early next year.

The company hopes to eventually build an aircraft that could remain constantly airborne for up to two weeks at a time.

Rocket, Kea Aerospace’s chief executive, said they started building the new aircraft in July.

“This is the first stratospheric aircraft built in New Zealand,’’ he said.

“At that height it will be flying in extreme conditions – at about -65 degrees Celsius, and in less than 10% of the air density we have at sea level.

Supplied The flight was testing equipment for the development of New Zealand’s first stratospheric aircraft.

“The aircraft needs to be extremely light, but also be incredibly robust to operate successfully in those conditions.”

The balloon launched on Saturday was 3m in diameter on the ground, but expanded to 13m in diameter when at high altitude, where the air pressure is lower.

Sueltrop said Kea Aerospace had to get a licence from the New Zealand Space Agency to launch the balloon above a height of 18km.