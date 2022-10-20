Student Volunteer Army founder Sam Johnson and husband Tyler Brummer find 'amazing surrogate' to start family

Johnson and Tyler Brummer say they have found a surrogate to help them start a family. (File photo)

The man who founded the Student Volunteer Army in the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes has hung up his shovel after 12 years at the organisation’s helm – and is a step closer to becoming a dad.

He and husband Tyler Brummer have been planning to start a family and Johnson said they had found “an amazing surrogate” in Christchurch to help them start a family.

“So finding more secure employment is important,” he said.

Johnson felt it was time for someone new to take the reins at SVA, but would remain on the board to ensure they “keep hold of the vision”.

“It’s just a good time. Organisations can really thrive with some new direction, and my career’s taking some new direction itself.”

Highlights of his time with SVA included the swathe of famous people who had propelled its journey, from David Attenborough to Hillary Clinton, the Dalai Lama, and senior members of the royal family.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Student Volunteer Army stepped up to help property owners in the massive clean up after massive flooding and slips in Nelson (video from August 2022).

“A career highlight has to be improperly asking now Queen Consort, Camilla to dance during a walkabout in Christchurch.”

In September 2010, Sam Johnson set up a Facebook event to encourage his university mates to help clean up silt created by liquefaction during the quake.

What was initially a group of several hundred people swelled, with volunteers shifting an estimated 40,000 tonnes of silt.

The movement grew further after the February 2011 earthquake, with 25,000 people joining – and an incredible 400,000 tonnes of silt shovelled from driveways. Many Cantabrians were left with fond memories of the sense of community they created.

What is now the Student Volunteer Army (SVA) grew from that, with projects like The Concert in 2012 – where tickets were available only through volunteering – working with the United Nations Office of Disaster Reduction to change global policy on the role young people can play after disasters, and turning SVA into a fully-fledged organisation to further New Zealand’s volunteering culture.

Johnson has since been named Young New Zealander of the Year for his efforts, and SVA has taught volunteering to over 150,000 primary school students.

It has helped recognise student volunteering at 180 secondary schools, provided models for student volunteering at six university campuses, and responded to countless crises and disasters.

Johnson said SVA had just started the process of finding a new chief executive.

“We’re looking for an enthusiastic new person... with some experience in leadership.”

They needed to be tech-savvy and capable of “growing our work at scale to support young people in New Zealand”.

Student Volunteer Army/Supplied Student Volunteer Army founder Sam Johnson is stepping down from leading the organisation after 12 years.

SVA chairperson Paul Reynolds said Johnson was leaving the organisation in terrific shape with a strong team.

“As a board, the opportunity to recruit our first non-founder chief executive is a culmination of a carefully planned journey that will transform SVA into a great training organisation that can support young people to improve their lives, the lives of others and the taiao (world around them) through volunteering.”

Johnson had also taken up a new role as director of projects at values-lead investment company Still.