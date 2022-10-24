100-year-old racecourse grandstand to be demolished to save club from 'financial ruin'

The Canterbury Jockey Club will demolish the 100-year-old grandstand at Riccarton Racecourse. Fixing it would financially cripple the club, its chief executive says.

A 100-year-old grandstand at Christchurch’s Riccarton Racecourse is to be demolished, despite opposition from heritage campaigners.

The Canterbury Jockey Club says the move will save it from financial ruin.

Commissioner David Caldwell has granted the club permission to knock down the heritage-listed grandstand at the racecourse after it was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes.

The club sought permission to demolish the stand because repairing it was not commercially feasible and would send the club into financial ruin.

Christchurch Civic Trust and Historic Places Canterbury opposed the move and wanted the stand to become a national centre of horse racing, which could include a museum and boutique accommodation.

However, Caldwell decided last week, following a hearing in September, to approve the club’s application to flatten the stand.

Canterbury Jockey Club chief executive Tim Mills said it was sad the building would not be part of the club’s landscape for another 100 years, but he was satisfied the decision went the club’s way.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The grandstand has been closed to the public for about eight years.

The club was focused on preparing for Cup and Show Week and once that was over it would start planning for the demolition, including seeking tenders.

Mills said he hoped to have the grandstand down before next year’s Cup and Show Week, so the space could be opened up and marquees erected.

The club wanted to replace the stand with a grassed terrace embankment and eventually build a single-storey function room and rooftop viewing platform.

In his decision, Caldwell said he gave some weight to the “significant and unreasonable costs” required to retain the stand.

He accepted the club lawyer’s submission that it would not be reasonable to expect the club to spend $16 million to $18m that it does not have to strengthen a building which is redundant and of no use to it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Canterbury Jockey Club hopes to have the stand demolished before next year’s Cup and Show Week.

Christchurch Civic Trust board member Chris Kissling​ said he did not think the club had thoroughly explored other uses for the stand and the trust had asked for more time for these to be considered.

He said the bottom floor could have been turned into an equestrian centre, which he believed would have paid for itself.

The trust was unlikely to appeal against the decision because it did not have the resources to do so, Kissling said.

Mills said last month that demand for massive grandstands no longer existed.

“The club does not have the ability to fund millions of dollars into the restoration of a building that will have no commercial, functional or racing use.”

If a consent to demolish was declined, the club would not restore the stand and it would continue to deteriorate and become an eyesore, he said.

More than 650 people derived some form of income from the 167-year-old club every year, so it had a responsibility to make decisions that would preserve its future.

The stand was built by the Luttrell​ brothers in the early 1920s. The brothers also built the Isaac Theatre Royal, but much of their work has been demolished.