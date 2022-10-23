New concert by Christchurch composer Philip Norman inspired by big tidy

Composer and writer Philip Norman has selected favourite choral works from his 50-year career.

Christchurch composer Philip Norman’s latest concert began with a need to tidy.

Over 50 years of composing music, Norman’s collection of his own compositions has outgrown his shelves and now fills wardrobes and cardboard boxes.

He decided to select some of his favourite works from over the decades and started with his choral music.

The resulting selection of choral works from across his career will be performed at a special concert at The Piano next Sunday.

Norman has been a professional composer since the late 1970s, composing and arranging hundreds of pieces over the decades, including everything from the Footrot Flats musical in the 1980s, a series of musicals with Roger Hall, and a much-performed opera based on A Christmas Carol.

He said one of the first musical scores he composed was the comic operetta Cinderolla​ and the Fairy Oddmother​ while still a student in the early 1970s.

Norman said he selected the works by thinking of the Marie Kondo maxim: “Does it spark joy?”

“I found a few interesting things that I had totally forgotten about,’’ he said. “The point of the exercise was to expose works that hadn’t really been exposed before.”

The earliest piece of music selected for the concert dates back to 1975.

“That was the earliest I felt I would be able to inflict on a contemporary audience.”

He said one challenge was that half the material he selected was handwritten notation and so had to be transcribed into a computer.

He tried to resist the temptation to edit his earlier work in the transcription.

“A composition is never finished.

“But I had to be respectful of my younger self. There is a spark there that works, even if the technique is rough and rudimentary.

“Sometimes, I was even impressed by what my younger self did.”

The works will be performed by the Jubilate Singers, a Christchurch choir that Norman conducts.

The concert will also mark the publication of Norman’s latest book, A Complete Absence of Wit & Wisdom, a collection of Norman’s creative work over five decades, but this time a compendium of his writing.

“That is also part of the Marie Kondo inspired cleaning of the wardrobes.

“It is a selection of talks and articles from over the last 50 years. I only selected material that was still entertaining and still had insight.”

One article from the 1980s predicts that in the future, music lovers would be able to enjoy three-dimensional holograms of their favourite musicians performing in their home.

“I was slightly out on that one.”

Norman is also working on a definitive history of New Zealand composition, which he hopes to complete next year after a decade and more of research and writing.