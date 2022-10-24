Big bands take over Botanic Gardens in Christchurch for free festival event

The Christchurch Big Band Festival traditionally closes with a free event in the Botanic Gardens.

If you go down to the Botanic Gardens today, you're sure of a big surprise.

The Christchurch Big Band Festival is taking over the Archery Lawn in the central city on Monday, with 12 bands performing on two stages throughout the day.

The free event will be followed by a festival finale performance by new Christchurch big band Funkestra at Fat Eddie’s in the evening.

Katie Martin, director of the five-day festival, said the event in the Botanic Gardens had been disrupted in previous years by Covid-19 restrictions and poor weather.

“It is always a little bit weather dependent and the last couple of years there have been Covid-19 restrictions so we have had to cancel,’’ she said.

“But this year the weather is looking good and there are no Covid restrictions.”

She said the Labour Day event was a great way to celebrate Christchurch’s thriving big band scene, with popular acts like the All Girl Big Band playing for free.

Supplied Funkestra are a new big band that will be performing in the Botanic Gardens and Fat Eddie’s on Monday.

“It is a really accessible and fun way for people to listen to big bands. It is free and family friendly and in such an awesome location.”

Martin also plays piano in Funkestra. She said the band featured some of Christchurch’s top jazz and big band instrumentalists, who have performed with Midnight Oil, Salmonella Dub, and Fat Freddie’s Drop.

The band plays tracks like Got to Get You Into My Life by The Beatles and the theme from Tank!

Supplied The All Girl Big Band are one of 12 performing for free in the Botanic Gardens on Monday.

“Funkestra performs modern big band music incorporating funk, soul and music as well as contemporary takes on standards.

“The sound is extraordinary.”

Martin said her long-term aim with the festival was to make Christchurch the big band capital of the world.

“The phrase I keep thinking about is, ‘Ōtautahi : City of big band jazz’.”