Four people injured, one critically, after late-night crash on rural road

Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Friday. (File photo)

Four people have been injured, one critically, after a late-night crash on Banks Peninsula.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Charteris Bay Rd in Teddington about 12.45am on Friday.

Firefighters had to free one person who was trapped in the vehicle, a spokesperson said.

The four involved were treated by ambulance staff, one critically hurt and another seriously.

All, except one person with minor injuries, were taken to Christchurch Hospital.