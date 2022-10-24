Christchurch council hiring staff to prepare for three waters reform transition

A new water team will likely comprise up to nine staff members on fixed-term contracts. It is funded by the Government.

A new-Government funded team is being set up at Christchurch City Council to start preparing for a future where the council does not control water infrastructure.

The team will help transition the council into the Government’s controversial three waters reforms, which are planned to come into effect in July 2024.

The Government has provided $3m towards the team, which is likely to comprise seven to nine staff members on fixed-term contracts.

The council is already advertising for three roles – a programme manager, an internal communications and engagement adviser and an HR business partner.

READ MORE:

* First tranche of 'better off' funding from Three Waters about to start flowing

* Palmerston North loses chief executive to water reform project

* Water reforms a 'must have' for sector, but councils furious at loss of control

* Five Chch councillors call on Nanaia Mahuta to resign over three waters reform



The team is being set up despite city councillors previously unanimously opposing the water reforms.

1 NEWS In response to Auckland's new mayor, the PM said 'not engaging in Three Waters means rate rises'.

“It’s a really difficult one because I’m fundamentally opposed to what the Government is doing,” councillor Sam MacDonald said. “I hope it’s repealed entirely.”

But MacDonald said the reforms had already put pressure on council staff and the new Government-funded team would alleviate that.

“I’d much rather take the Government money and have people do it on temporary contracts than put pressure on existing staff.”

Councillor Pauline Cotter, who previously chaired the council’s water committee, said the new team would be doing work that needed to be done.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Councillor Pauline Cotter says the new team will free up existing staff to carry out with business as usual.

“It frees our staff up to carry on with our business as usual work,” she said. “It doesn’t mean we’re agreeing with the [reform] decision at all.”

Councillor James Gough said he was uncomfortable with hiring the new staff.

“There’s not any part of that that I like,” he said. “Anything that it does to make that asset grab easier for the Government is not something I’m in favour of.”

In Auckland, new mayor Wayne Brown has demanded his council and its water company stop work on the reforms and explain what has been spent so far.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has demanded Auckland Council and its water company stop work on the three waters reforms.

Councillors in Christchurch admired the principle of Brown’s demand.

Gough said his “heart liked” the approach, but he wanted any Christchurch opposition to be more considered.

“I’m very open to opposing it, but just making sure we do it in a sensible, pragmatic and considered way,” he said.

MacDonald said Brown had sent “a decent warning shot at Wellington that local government won’t take this constantly”.

Cotter said of Brown: “Good on him for speaking out”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch city councillor Sam MacDonald hopes the three waters reforms are repealed entirely.

Still, she was not sure what benefit it would gain. “We’ve all spoken out against it for so long and it just seems to be this relentless machine that is rolling along.”

A council spokesperson said new mayor Phil Mauger was not available to comment on Friday because of an all-day induction.

Teams like the one in Christchurch are being set up at other councils too, the Department of Internal Affairs said.

Heather Shotter, the executive director of the department’s three waters national transition unit, said teams were being established in Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga and Hamilton.

“A number of smaller councils are employing a dedicated transition staff member for the same purpose,” she said.

The Government announced in July it was putting $44m aside to help councils with preparing for the reforms. Each council will get at least $350,000.

Shotter said the transition teams would ensure each council’s usual business would not be affected and would analyse what the transition meant for the council going forward.

In Christchurch, a quarter of the council’s total annual spending is on three waters.

“There is a considerable programme of work ahead,” Shotter said.