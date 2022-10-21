New Zealand's oldest steam tram hits the tracks again

A 141-year-old steam tram is a runner again thanks to a five-year overhaul by volunteers at the Tramway Historical Society, based at Christchurch's Ferrymead Heritage Park.

New Zealand’s oldest steam tram is back on the tracks thanks to a group of dedicated tramway enthusiasts, and now members of the public will have the opportunity to go for a ride.

The Tramway Historical Society, based at Christchurch’s Ferrymead Heritage Park, successfully got the 141-year-old piece of local history up and running again.

Spokesperson Alex Hunter said five years and hundreds of hours had gone into restoring it, mostly by volunteers who had given up their Sundays and Monday evenings.

“We are very excited. It’s been quite a buildup to the running day.”

Alex Hunter, a volunteer with the Tramway Historical Society, drives New Zealands oldest steam tram at Ferrymead Heritage Park.

Originally made by Kitson and Company of Leeds, England in 1881, it travelled to New Zealand on the ship Rangitiki, arriving on September 27 that year.

It was one of just eight imported by the Canterbury Tramway Company, and is the sole survivor.

“It’s run its whole life here in Christchurch,” Hunter said.

The tram will be launched in a private ceremony on Saturday morning, but will be operating and open to the public in the afternoon and throughout Sunday.