Three Canterbury councils first in NZ to apply for chlorine exemptions under new drinking water laws

Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri and Selwyn district councils have all applied for chlorine exemptions from the new water regulator Taumata Arowai.

Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri and Selwyn district councils are all awaiting decisions from the new water regulator Taumata Arowai.

But at least one council has been told not to expect a decision before November 15, when all water supplies have to be chlorinated under new laws, approved by the Government.

While most of Christchurch’s water supply has been chlorinated since March 2018 that is not the case in large swaths of Waimakariri and Selwyn, which have enjoyed largely unchlorinated water for many years.

Waimakariri has made six exemption applications covering Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Woodend-Pegasus, Oxford, Waikuku Beach and Cust. The district council is poised to chlorinate these areas if exemption decisions do not come through by November 15.

Christchurch and Selwyn have opted to make just one application each so far, covering only small parts of their water supply. They do intend to eventually make applications for the entire city and most of the district, apart from nine schemes fed by rivers, west of Darfield.

City council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said the council was awaiting feedback on its first application before it submitted any others. It was prioritising zones with the lowest risks.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff About 80 per cent of Christchurch’s water supply is still chlorinated.

Selwyn’s application covers the Rakaia Huts water supply and the city’s covered the Kainga/Brooklands zone, which supplies water to 1629 people.

If the city council is successful, the residents of Kainga/Brooklands are unlikely to notice any difference to the taste of their water because the zone has been without chlorine since July 2019, when it completed the necessary work to well-heads and bores.

About 20 per cent of the city’s residents receive water without chlorine most of the time, but unlike Selwyn and Waimakariri the council will not have to chlorinate those areas by November 15.

A Taumata Arowai spokesperson said the regulator had agreed to allow Christchurch to continue without chlorine in parts of its network until a decision on its exemption was made.

The spokesperson was unable to say when decisions would be made on the three councils’ applications.

She said indicative timeframes for processing an exemption was 50 to 65 working days, however, she said it was a new process, under a new law, so it would take time to work through the initial applications.

However, Selwyn said Taumata Arowai had indicated it did not expect to have any exemption applications processed by November 15.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Geoff Butcher and Geoff Mavromatis say new water regulations - and its chlorine requirements - are not needed for their long-running community water schemes.

Selwyn applied for an exemption in July – the first council in the country to do so. Christchurch submitted its application in September and Waimakariri in later in July and September.

It is likely to be quite some time before chlorine can be removed from Christchurch’s water supply completely, even if exemptions are granted.

The city council has spent millions of dollars on infrastructure upgrades since 2018 to meet increasingly stringent standards, but it still has a lot of work to do.

Beaumont said Taumata Arowai was allowing applications to be submitted based on a promise that work was scheduled, but chlorine could not be removed until the work in that zone was completed.

A number of its reservoirs needed to be inspected and then repairs carried out if needed.

Beaumont said inspecting and repairing reservoirs could only take place during the winter months when a small number of reservoirs could be taken out of service.

The council said in May, it planned to inspect 30 reservoirs this year, but Beaumont said it ended up doing 17 and they all needed repair work.

“Reducing the number of inspections allowed us to carry out basic repairs while the reservoirs were out of service, which is a more efficient way of doing work.”

On top of the 30, a further 73 also needed to be looked at, but they were lower risk and Beaumont expected less work would be required.

”We prioritise inspections for reservoirs we suspect are in a worse condition, so expect that over time the programme will accelerate.”