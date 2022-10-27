Christchurch to welcome first cruise ship in 11 years

The Celebrity Eclipse will dock in Lyttelton Harbour on Thursday.

Christchurch will welcome its first large cruise ship in 11 years on Thursday morning, when the Celebrity Eclipse docks at Lyttelton’s new $67 million berth with 3420 passengers onboard.

But the return of cruise ships to New Zealand waters has brought with it the prospect of new Covid-19 cases into communities.

Health authorities won't be drawn on whether the ship has Covid-19 cases onboard, as a passenger reports the ship may not have been following correct isolation rules.

Health officials intervened on Wednesday, after it was revealed Covid-infected cruise ship passengers on Ovation of the Seas – currently docked in Picton – had reportedly breached the rules by isolating for just five days instead of the required seven.

The ship, which had just departed Wellington, is carrying 4500 crew and passengers, including 129 passengers and two crew members who have Covid-19. One Picton pharmacist said passengers had been coming in with coughs and cold symptoms.

The Ministry of Health had since clarified with Royal Caribbean, the Ovation’s owner, travellers who test positive for Covid-19 needed to isolate for seven days.

Passengers are looking to spend New Zealand dollars as they disembark the Majestic Princess which arrived at 5.30am September 15, kicking off Aotearoa's summer cruise season.

But a passenger onboard the Celebrity Eclipse – also owned by Royal Caribbean – said they had also been told by staff positive cases needed to isolate for only five days.

A Health NZ spokesperson said while they would be keeping an eye on case numbers onboard cruise ships, they would not be reporting them unless a broader public health risk was identified. They would not confirm whether there were any known cases onboard the Eclipse.

ChristchurchNZ’s general manager of destination and attraction Tracey Wilson said they did expect Covid would be present on ships visiting New Zealand’s shores, “just as it is in our community”.

According to the latest Ministry of Health data, there were currently 1851 people with Covid-19 in Canterbury.

Cruise ships had tight protocols around Covid-19, she said, and all guests aged 2 and over had to test negative before they were allowed onboard.

“Given that cruise ship passengers with Covid must self-isolate for at least seven days, just as all other people in New Zealand must, people who come into contact with cruise ship passengers should treat them as they would any other member of the public.”

Stuff travel writer Steven Heard has been onboard the Celebrity Eclipse since it departed from Sydney on Saturday.

Supplied The Celebrity Eclipse is on its way to Christchurch, as international cruises kick back off.

“It’s a great, lively ship. Everyone’s having a great time.”

Heard didn’t know if any passengers had tested positive for Covid-19, but said the ship had a spacious set-up, and they usually only came into close contact in elevators.

“There’s the odd person with a cough, but no more than you’d get on the street in Wellington or Christchurch.”

There were “pretty strict” requirements to board the ship, he said, although there were no Covid-19 precautions taken when they got off.

All passengers had to show proof of vaccination and return a negative PCR or RAT test before they set sail, Heard said.

Staff wore masks on board, and he understood people on board who later tested positive would need to isolate in their rooms.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lyttelton’s new $67 million cruise ship berth replaces the one lost in the February 2011 earthquake.

Heard said there had been a lot of excited chatter about reaching Christchurch.

“I think people are excited to see what they’ve made of it since the earthquakes.”

A number of activities had been planned for the passengers, ChristchurchNZ said, many of which had been booked out.

There would be Waka on Avon tours, trips to Willowbank Wildlife Reserve, tram rides through the central city, and some guests would be heading out to Waipara for a winery tour.

Wilson said 59 volunteers had been chosen to be ChristchurchNZ’s ambassadors in the city, helping passengers find their way around.

There were also ambassadors from the Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre, who would be welcoming the ship into Lyttelton.

“In the city we have two shifts, and in total will have 12 volunteer ambassadors who will welcome the first ship to our shores this season.”

They had not had any volunteers pull out due to concerns about Covid-19 on board, she said, nor were they being advised to wear masks.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Volunteers will show passengers around the city.

Christchurch is expected to welcome more than 200,000 cruise ship tourists and staff over the coming season, who will give the local economy a $260m boost.

Riverside Market general manager Rachel Gould said she was expecting the cruise ship days to be extremely busy ones for the market.

“We’re very excited and looking forward to welcoming the cruise ship passengers. It will see us having a very busy summer.”

All the market tenants had been given the cruise ship schedule for the season, so they could plan their rosters and staffing.

Christchurch Attractions chief executive Sue Sullivan said she was expecting a busier day than normal on the company’s inner city tram network, gondola and Avon River punting.

“It’s tremendous. It means the city will be alive, with a lot of people walking around. The city will benefit.”